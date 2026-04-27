Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith Share Heartwarming Reunion

Antonio Banderas posted a rare photo with ex-wife Melanie Griffith, showcasing their continued close friendship and a cozy family dinner with their daughter Stella and son-in-law Alex. The post highlights their enduring bond despite their 2015 divorce.

Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith , former spouses, recently rekindled public displays of affection, sharing a heartwarming moment captured in a rare Instagram post. The photograph, uploaded on Monday morning, depicts the pair enjoying a relaxed and jovial dinner alongside their daughter Stella Banderas and Stella’s husband, Alex Gruszynski.

This cozy gathering follows a sighting of the ex-couple leaving the renowned Japanese restaurant Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills on Saturday, where they were observed walking arm in arm, radiating warmth and camaraderie. The image and subsequent reports highlight the enduring bond between Banderas and Griffith, demonstrating a level of closeness that transcends their divorce finalized in 2015. The couple’s history is steeped in Hollywood romance, beginning with a chance encounter at the 1989 Academy Awards.

Banderas, then nominated for his role in ‘Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown,’ was immediately captivated by Griffith, a prominent actress in her own right. He recounted asking director Pedro Almodóvar for her name, instantly recognizing her as the blonde beauty he had admired on screen. Their connection blossomed while filming the 1995 romantic comedy ‘Two Much,’ leading to their marriage in May 1996 and the birth of their daughter, Stella, later that year.

Throughout their nearly two-decade-long marriage, Griffith famously displayed her affection for Banderas with a tattoo of his name enclosed within a heart on her arm. Despite the eventual dissolution of their marital union, Banderas has consistently spoken of Griffith with fondness and respect, referring to her as ‘family’ and ‘one of my best friends’ in a 2019 interview with Vulture. He emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong relationship for the sake of their children, Dakota, Little Estella, and Alexander.

This recent display of unity underscores the evolving nature of modern relationships, particularly among high-profile figures. While their romantic partnership concluded, Banderas and Griffith have successfully navigated the complexities of co-parenting and maintained a genuine friendship.

Banderas is currently in a long-term relationship with Dutch entrepreneur Nicole Kimpel, spanning 12 years, while Griffith has a history of significant relationships, including her marriage to Don Johnson, with whom she shares daughter Dakota Johnson, and her marriage to Steven Bauer, with whom she shares son Alexander Griffith Bauer. The continued amicable relationship between Banderas and Griffith serves as a testament to their mutual respect and commitment to their family.

The Instagram post, captioned with a heartfelt message about the ‘lovely and fun moment’ spent with his family, offers a glimpse into their harmonious dynamic and reinforces the idea that love and connection can endure even after a marriage ends. The image is a refreshing reminder that former partners can indeed remain lifelong friends, prioritizing the well-being of their children and cherishing shared memories





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