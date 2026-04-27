Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith Share Heartwarming Reunion Photo

Antonio Banderas posted a rare and touching photo with his ex-wife Melanie Griffith, showcasing their continued friendship and close bond with their daughter Stella and son-in-law. The image highlights their amicable post-divorce relationship and enduring family ties.

Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith , former spouses, recently rekindled public affection with a cozy dinner and a heartwarming photo shared on Banderas' Instagram . The image, a rare glimpse into their post-divorce relationship, features the pair laughing comfortably on a sofa alongside their daughter Stella Banderas and Stella’s husband, Alex Gruszynski.

This casual get-together follows a sighting of the exes leaving Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills, arm in arm and visibly enjoying each other’s company. Their continued closeness underscores a remarkably amicable split after nearly two decades of marriage, from 1996 to 2015. Banderas’ caption described the evening as a ‘lovely and fun moment’ and referred to Griffith as his ‘lifelong friend.

’ This sentiment echoes previous statements made by the actor, who in a 2019 interview with Vulture, explicitly stated that Griffith remains ‘family’ and ‘one of my best friends. ’ He emphasized the enduring bonds within their blended family, including their children Dakota, Stella, and Alexander. The couple’s initial connection blossomed on the set of the 1995 romantic comedy *Two Much*, leading to a whirlwind romance and a marriage just a year later.

Banderas fondly recalls being instantly captivated by Griffith at the 1989 Academy Awards, a moment he described as a realization of ‘Oh my God’ when he learned her name. Their relationship was marked by a deep affection, symbolized by Griffith’s tattoo of Banderas’ name on her arm. Despite the eventual dissolution of their marriage in 2015, the mutual respect and affection have clearly endured.

The announcement of their divorce in 2015 was notably gracious, emphasizing a ‘loving and friendly manner’ and a commitment to honoring their shared history. Since the split, both have moved on with their lives. Banderas has been in a long-term relationship with Dutch entrepreneur Nicole Kimpel for the past twelve years.

Griffith, prior to her marriage with Banderas, was married to Don Johnson, with whom she shares daughter Dakota Johnson, and also has a son, Alexander Griffith Bauer, from her marriage to Steven Bauer. The recent public displays of affection between Banderas and Griffith demonstrate a mature and positive co-parenting relationship and a genuine friendship that has transcended the boundaries of a romantic partnership.

The image shared on social media is a testament to their ability to maintain a strong connection despite life’s changes, offering a refreshing example of how ex-couples can navigate post-divorce life with grace and warmth. The continued support and shared moments with their daughter Stella and her family further solidify the enduring bonds within this blended family





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