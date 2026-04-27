Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith Showcase Friendly Bond 12 Years After Split

Antonio Banderas and his ex-wife Melanie Griffith were seen walking arm-in-arm in Los Angeles, demonstrating their enduring friendship years after their divorce. The former couple, who share a daughter, Stella, were joined by her during their outing. Banderas and Griffith's relationship began on the set of Two Much and lasted 18 years before their amicable split in 2014. Despite their divorce, they have maintained a close bond, with Banderas referring to Griffith as 'family' and 'one of my best friends.'

Antonio Banderas and his ex-wife Melanie Griffith were spotted enjoying a friendly outing in Los Angeles over the weekend, proving their amicable relationship remains strong even 12 years after their separation.

The 65-year-old actor and 68-year-old actress were seen walking arm-in-arm, showcasing their enduring bond. They were accompanied by their 29-year-old daughter, Stella Banderas, who followed closely behind them. Banderas was dressed in black trousers, a silver bomber jacket, and black clogs, while Griffith opted for straight-leg blue jeans, a black moto jacket, and lacy black fingerless gloves. Stella, their only child together, looked effortlessly stylish in wide-leg white pants and a matching ivory coat.

The former couple tied the knot in May 1996 after falling in love on the set of the 1995 romantic comedy Two Much. Their marriage lasted 18 years before they announced their split in June 2014. Griffith had famously tattooed Banderas's name inside a heart on her arm during their marriage, which she later had removed and replaced with the names of her four children. The divorce was finalized in December 2015.

Griffith was previously married to Don Johnson, with whom she shares daughter Dakota Johnson, and to Steven Bauer, with whom she has a son, Alexander Griffith Bauer. Banderas and Griffith's relationship began when he first saw her at the 1989 Oscars, where he was immediately smitten. He later recalled asking director Pedro Almodóvar about her identity, saying, 'That's it. Oh my God.

' Six years after that chance encounter, they were married. Despite their divorce, Banderas has maintained a close relationship with Griffith, referring to her as 'family' and 'one of my best friends' in a 2019 interview. He emphasized their strong bond, stating, 'I am not married to Melanie anymore, but she is my family. She is probably one of my best friends, if not the best friend that I have.

' The couple's decision to part ways was mutual and respectful, as they announced in a joint statement, 'We have thoughtfully and consensually decided to finalize our almost twenty-year marriage in a loving and friendly manner, honoring and respecting each other, our family and friends, and the beautiful time we have spent together.





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