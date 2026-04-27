Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith Showcase Friendly Bond 12 Years After Divorce

Antonio Banderas and his ex-wife Melanie Griffith were seen enjoying a friendly outing in Los Angeles, demonstrating their enduring bond despite their divorce. The former couple, who split in 2014 after 18 years of marriage, were spotted walking arm-in-arm, accompanied by their daughter Stella Banderas. Banderas and Griffith have maintained a close friendship since their divorce, with Banderas referring to her as family and one of his best friends.

Antonio Banderas and his ex-wife Melanie Griffith were spotted enjoying a friendly outing in Los Angeles over the weekend, showcasing their enduring bond despite their divorce.

The 65-year-old actor and 68-year-old actress, who announced their split in 2014 after 18 years of marriage, were seen walking arm-in-arm, demonstrating their continued amicable relationship. Their 29-year-old daughter, Stella Banderas, accompanied them, walking closely behind her parents. Banderas was casually stylish in black trousers, a silver bomber jacket, and black clogs, while Griffith opted for a chic ensemble of straight-leg blue jeans, a black moto jacket, and lacy black fingerless gloves.

Stella, their only child together, looked effortlessly fashionable in wide-leg white pants and a coordinating ivory coat. The former couple first met on the set of the 1995 romantic comedy Two Much, where they fell in love and later married in May 1996. Griffith famously tattooed Banderas' name inside a heart on her arm during their marriage, a symbol she later had removed after their split.

The actress covered the tattoo with makeup during a film festival in Italy shortly after their separation and eventually replaced it with the names of her four children. Griffith has been married three times, first to Don Johnson, with whom she shares daughter Dakota Johnson, and later to Steven Bauer, with whom she has a son, Alexander Griffith Bauer. Banderas and Griffith's divorce was finalized in December 2015, but they have maintained a close friendship.

In a 2019 interview with Vulture, Banderas referred to Griffith as family and one of his best friends, stating, 'I am not married to Melanie anymore, but she is my family. She is probably one of my best friends, if not the best friend that I have.

' The Zorro star also revealed that he was instantly smitten with Griffith when he first saw her at the 1989 Oscars, saying, 'The first time I went to the Academy Awards after we got a nomination for Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, we got on the red carpet and I saw this blonde woman. I knew her because I saw movies of her, but I didn't remember at the time.

So, I said to Pedro Almodóvar, 'Who is she? Who is she? What is her name?

' Pedro said, 'That's Melanie Griffith! ' I said, 'That's it. Oh my God. ' Six years later, I was married to her.





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Antonio Banderas Melanie Griffith Divorce Friendship Hollywood

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lake District and seaside hotspots enjoy 'staycation' boom due to jet fuel crisisBritish holidaymakers are choosing to spend their time in the UK, with searches for the May bank holidays up 15 per cent year on year

Read more »

Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel Enjoy New York Shopping Trip Amid Family ChallengesCruz Beckham and his girlfriend Jackie Apostel were spotted shopping in New York, while his attempts to reconnect with estranged brother Brooklyn continue following Victoria Beckham's comments on a 'challenging' year for the family.

Read more »

'My office was right there... but nobody knocked!' - Antonio Conte explains why he's been left angry by Romelu Lukaku's latest actionsNapoli manager Antonio Conte expressed his frustration with Romelu Lukaku after the striker failed to visit his office during a recent return to the club.

Read more »

Leeds United smelling more FA Cup history vs Chelsea as Daniel Farke makes statementThis is a day to enjoy, soak up and hopefully celebrate for all associated with Leeds United FC

Read more »

Horrific Attack: Illegal Migrant Bites Three-Year-Old's Face After Prior ArrestA three-year-old girl was brutally attacked in a San Antonio park by an illegal migrant with a prior arrest for assault. The incident raises serious questions about border security and the Biden administration's immigration policies.

Read more »

Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith Showcase Friendly Bond 12 Years After SplitAntonio Banderas and his ex-wife Melanie Griffith were seen walking arm-in-arm in Los Angeles, demonstrating their enduring friendship years after their divorce. The former couple, who share a daughter, Stella, were joined by her during their outing. Banderas and Griffith's relationship began on the set of Two Much and lasted 18 years before their amicable split in 2014. Despite their divorce, they have maintained a close bond, with Banderas referring to Griffith as 'family' and 'one of my best friends.'

Read more »