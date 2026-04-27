Antony Calls Leaving Manchester United the Best Decision of His Life as He Thrives at Real Betis

Antony, the Brazilian winger, has flourished at Real Betis after a disappointing spell at Manchester United, calling his departure one of the best decisions of his life. With 13 goals and nine assists this season, he has helped Betis secure a potential Champions League spot and is aiming for a place in Brazil's World Cup squad. Antony credits his happiness and improved performances to the support of his family and the welcoming environment at Betis.

Antony , the 26-year-old Brazilian winger, has reflected on his decision to leave Manchester United , calling it one of the best choices of his life as he thrives at Real Betis .

The player was part of the so-called 'bomb squad', a group of United players deemed surplus to requirements and put up for sale, alongside Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, and Tyrell Malacia. After a disappointing spell at Old Trafford, Antony joined Betis on loan in the second half of last season before signing permanently last summer.

Despite Manchester United taking a significant financial loss on a player they had acquired from Ajax for around £80 million, both parties agreed that his departure was mutually beneficial. Since joining Betis, Antony has flourished, contributing 13 goals and nine assists in 40 games this season.

His impressive form has helped Betis secure fifth place in La Liga, with a potential Champions League spot still within reach if the league is granted an extra qualification berth, though this could also go to the Bundesliga. In an interview with ESPN Brazil, Antony expressed his happiness with his decision, stating, 'It was one of the best decisions of my life to stay at Betis. I am very happy. My family weighed heavily in the decision.

Seeing them happy is important. It makes things lighter on the pitch when the family is well.

' Antony is also aiming to earn a place in Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil squad for the upcoming World Cup. He shared, 'My biggest dream is to play in the World Cup, but I have to do my part, my work. The national team is a consequence. I really want to return, to play in my second World Cup.

It is always my objective to wear the national team shirt.

' Reflecting on his time at Manchester United, Antony told the FIFA website last year that he had transformed into a new man after his difficult spell at Old Trafford. He explained, 'The 'new Antony' is someone who has learned from hardships, who respects the process and has found joy in playing again.

Today, I can proudly say that I'm living my best life, in a place where I've chosen to settle with my wife and children, in a city that has welcomed us with open arms and helped me find peace. The tranquillity I've found off the pitch has had a positive impact on my performances on it. I feel more mature, aware of my responsibilities and happy about every training session and match.

' Antony's resurgence at Betis has not only revitalized his career but also brought him personal fulfillment, both on and off the field





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