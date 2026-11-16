Anytime Fitness Potts Point faces backlash from members who joined weeks before a costly renovation shutdown. The gym defends upgrades while members dispute cancellation flexibility and notice periods.

Anytime Fitness Potts Point has become the center of a public dispute after closing its doors on October 12 for extensive renovations, leaving recent members frustrated by the lack of prior warning. The facility, located in Sydney, shut down operations just six days after announcing the closure on social media, a timeline that many customers felt was insufficient for such a significant disruption to their fitness routines.

Short Notice Trigger Member Anger

Members who signed up in the weeks leading up to the October 12 closure are alleging they were not informed that the gym would be shut down. One member reported to the Daily Mail that they had recently secured a discounted membership but received no warning about the impending shutdown. This complaint is particularly sharp given that, just nine days before the closure announcement, the gym had aggressively marketed a $6 for six weeks membership offer to attract new customers.

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The gym's social media post from October 6 explicitly stated, "Attention Potts Point, your club is getting a brand new look. The club will be closed from October 12 for a refresh." Despite this announcement, several new enrollees claimed they were unaware of the closure date at the time of joining. Some reviewers on Google alleged that managers were aware of new members living in the immediate vicinity yet failed to disclose that the facility would be inaccessible shortly after they signed their contracts.

Customer Grievances and Policy Criticism

Negative reviews on Google highlight a perceived double standard in the gym's policy enforcement. One reviewer claimed they were given only 12 days' notice of the closure but were still expected to provide 30 days' notice to cancel their membership. This individual noted that they had already completed their initial 12-month membership term, making the cancellation fee feel punitive and unfair.

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Customers criticized the inconvenience of being directed to sister locations at Surry Hills, Chippendale, and Haymarket, describing these options as not being nearby for those who signed up specifically for the Potts Point convenience. The reviewer quoted, "They also offer a complimentary freeze... the audacity," suggesting that the gym's offered solutions were inadequate compared to the inconvenience caused. Another member described the handling of the closure as creating an "extremely poor impression" and urged others to "think twice before committing" to a chain that allegedly does not prioritize member care.

Gym Defends Investment in Facilities

In response to the growing backlash, Anytime Fitness Potts Point issued a statement defending the renovations as a significant financial investment designed to ultimately enhance the member experience. The gym emphasized that while the disruption was not ideal, the long-term benefits would outweigh the short-term inconvenience. The upgrades include a completely reconstructed functional training area, newly designed bathrooms with walls knocked down and rebuilt from scratch, additional mirrors, and significantly improved lighting throughout the club.

A staff member highlighted the tangible improvements, noting that the previous lighting was very limited. The gym shared photos of the new lighting setup on social media, to which some members responded positively. One customer commented, "So happy to see this, can't wait," while another expressed excitement for a "fiercer and more fabulous Anytime Fitness." These positive reactions suggest that a segment of the membership base values the aesthetic and functional upgrades over the temporary closure.

Reopening Timeline and Ongoing Tensions

The facility is currently scheduled to reopen by the end of the year. This timeline was confirmed by the gym in response to social media inquiries from members asking if the club would open within the current calendar year. Despite the planned reopening date, the tension between the management and a subset of the membership remains high.

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The dispute underscores broader concerns about transparency in gym membership contracts and the balance between business improvements and consumer expectations. While Anytime Fitness Potts Point maintains that the renovations are necessary for growth and quality enhancement, the members' frustration stems from the perception of being sold memberships for a facility that was not yet available. Daily Mail has contacted Anytime Fitness Potts Point for further comment regarding the specific complaints about notice periods and cancellation policies.