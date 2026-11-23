Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spent over $12,300 on German hotels and transport. Critics cite hypocrisy as she campaigns on working-class issues.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez faced renewed scrutiny this week after campaign finance records revealed she spent more than $12,000 on luxury accommodations and transportation during a February trip to Germany. The New York Democrat attended the Munich Security Conference, an event where she sought to elevate her profile on the global stage while advocating for economic justice. Her campaign finance filings, reviewed by the New York Post, detail significant expenditures on high-end lodging in both Munich and Berlin, raising questions about the alignment between her spending habits and her political messaging.

Luxury Lodging Costs In Munich And Berlin

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reserved a $5,251 stay at the five-star Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich. This historic establishment, which has hosted international dignitaries since 1841, offers guests access to a four-story spa and a restaurant holding two Michelin stars. The congresswoman subsequently traveled to the capital city, where her campaign paid $3,730 for a stay at the Westin Grand Berlin. This luxury property is known for its imposing grand staircase, elegant rooms, and indoor pool facilities located in the heart of the German capital.

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Critical Voices Cite Hypocrisy In Capitalism Debate

New York City Councilman Frank Morano publicly criticized the congresswoman's hotel expenses in statements provided to the Post. Morano remarked that while he does not suggest AOC must stay at budget motels like Motel 6, a $9,000 tab for hotels is remarkable for a politician whose career is defined by railing against the excesses of capitalism. He argued that spending such sums on lodging contradicts the narrative of economic solidarity she presents to working-class voters. Her office did not respond to requests for comment from the Daily Mail regarding these specific travel arrangements.

Travel Logistics And Political Messaging In Germany

During her February trip, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also incurred costs of $748 for train travel and $2,650 for a premium driving service. The total expenditure for these logistical elements, combined with the hotel stays, brought her overall travel costs in Germany to approximately $12,379. While in Munich, she spoke at the 62nd Munich Security Conference on February 13, calling for material gains for the working class. Later in Berlin, she addressed approximately 1,100 students at the Technical University, arguing that America's wealthy elite had taken the lion's share of economic growth.

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Broader Scrutiny Of Campaign Travel Expenses

These German expenses add to ongoing questions about how the congresswoman allocates donor money while campaigning for working-class voters. During the 2025 Fighting Oligarchy tour, she joined Senator Bernie Sanders in a cross-country campaign against billionaires. The pair came under scrutiny when filmed stepping off a chartered Bombardier Challenger private jet in Sacramento, California. The aircraft, operated by Ventura Air Services, was advertised as costing up to $15,000 per hour to charter, although that specific invoice was not confirmed for their flight.

Comparative Spending And Future Campaign Implications

Senator Bernie Sanders defended the use of private jets by arguing that commercial flights would make attending multiple rallies in a week impractical. He stated that waiting in line at United Airlines was not a viable option given the schedule constraints of their campaign tour. Meanwhile, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's campaign spent more than $53,000 on upscale hotels across the country in 2025. Federal Election Commission filings reviewed by Fox News indicate that Sanders' campaign committee spent more than $221,000 on private jet travel during the first three months of 2025.