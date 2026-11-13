AOC Warns Democrats Will Keep All Options Open Including Impeachment Of Trump And Justices

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez states Democrats will consider impeaching President Donald Trump and potentially Supreme Court justices upon taking control in January.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has issued a stark warning to the American public that the Democratic Party is fully prepared to pursue aggressive legal and legislative measures against President Donald Trump and his associates. Speaking on CNN, the New York representative confirmed that Democrats are leaving all policy options on the table as they prepare to retake control of the legislative branch in January.

Third Impeachment Threat Looms

The prominent Democrat explicitly declined to rule out a third impeachment of President Donald Trump once Democrats secure the majority in the House and Senate. When asked directly by CNN interviewer Manu Raju about the possibility of initiating impeachment proceedings next year, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded with absolute clarity. She stated that her party believes it is essential to keep every option available, emphasizing that they would not pre-commit to any specific course of action before assuming power.

Also read Nancy Pelosi Absence Misses Pete Hegseth Impeachment Vote as Democrats Fail to Depose Pentagon Chief

This stance comes amidst a wave of anticipated investigations into the President and his family, signaling a significant shift in the political landscape. The remarks suggest that the incoming Democratic majority is willing to utilize its new leverage to hold the executive branch accountable, potentially marking a period of intense political friction between the two major parties.

Supreme Court Scrutiny Intensifies

Beyond targeting the President, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez extended her concerns to the federal judiciary, specifically the conservative supermajority on the Supreme Court. She accused the high court of effectively legalizing aspects of President Donald Trump's conduct and shielding him from accountability for actions she described as criminal. Her comments indicate a growing Democratic resolve to challenge the judiciary alongside the executive branch.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the Congresswoman refused to eliminate the possibility of impeachment proceedings against Supreme Court justices themselves. Although she did not name any individual justices or specify the exact conduct that would warrant such a radical step, her refusal to dismiss the idea sent a strong message to the bench. She reiterated that the party would approach these matters carefully but firmly, maintaining that no options are off the table.

Context Of Recent Legislative Battles

The remarks by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez follow a recent legislative skirmish in the House where Republicans blocked an effort to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. This effort was brought by outgoing GOP lawmaker Thomas Massie of Kentucky, and its failure has sparked renewed speculation about future impeachment tactics. The incident highlights the complex internal dynamics within the Republican Party and raises questions about how Democrats might revive similar efforts against Cabinet officials or the President.

These political maneuvers occur against the backdrop of conservative Justice Samuel Alito's recent public statements regarding his tenure on the bench. At 76 years old, Justice Alito has actively dispelled rumors that he is considering retirement before Democrats take control of the government. Such a retirement would have allowed President Donald Trump to appoint a younger justice while Republicans still held the Senate.

Justice Alito Defends His Tenure

Justice Samuel Alito, an appointee of former President George W Bush, has consistently rejected the notion that political considerations are influencing his decision to remain on the Court. In recent interviews tied to the release of his book, he stated that politics is not a factor in his thinking. He emphasized his commitment to his role, telling CBS News that retirement is a consideration for someone his age but that he feels no immediate need to step down.

Advertisement

Speaking at the annual Federalist Society dinner, Justice Alito further defended his continued service. He asserted that he can still make a valuable contribution to the judiciary and that it is difficult to give up the opportunity to do something he believes is good for the Constitution and the country. His comments serve as a direct counterpoint to the political pressure being mounted by figures like Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who view the Court as an obstacle to accountability.

As the transition of power approaches, the juxtaposition of these statements underscores the deepening polarization in American politics. Democrats are signaling a readiness to use the full scope of their congressional powers, while Republican-appointed justices are doubling down on their commitment to their roles regardless of political changes.