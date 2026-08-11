Police Appeal After Arson Damages Wakefield's Walton Sports and Social Club

A deliberate fire at Walton Sports and Social Club in Wakefield destroyed its lounge and tap room, damaged trophies dating back to the 1960s, and prompted a police appeal for information.

Police are appealing for information after a deliberate fire caused devastating damage to Walton Sports and Social Club in Wakefield. The blaze broke out at about 3.40am on Friday, November 6, on Shay Lane.

No one was hurt. The club's lounge and tap room were destroyed. Trophies and memorabilia dating back to the 1960s, stored immediately above where the fire was started, were also damaged. The 250-capacity concert room was undamaged and will take on some bookings and events.

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Police Release CCTV Images of Suspect

West Yorkshire Police said an unknown person arrived on a bicycle at about 3.40am and deliberately set the club on fire. The occupant of the flat upstairs fled after the fire alarm went off. Detectives believe the suspect carried out a recce about two hours earlier, at about 1.40am. The force has released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to.

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Officers are keen to see any CCTV, dashcam or ring doorbell footage from the area between 1am and 4am on Friday, November 6. They also want to speak to residents who live near the path that runs from Shay Lane to the golf club. Detective Inspector Steve Sayles of Wakefield CID said: This is a serious incident whereby the local sports and social club has been deliberately targeted; the consequences of their actions could have been significantly worse.

He added: I am appealing directly to anyone who recognises the person, the clothing or the bike pictured to come forward. Our investigation shows that a person attended the location two hours prior to the fire and then returned at 3.40am. The club, run by its committee since it opened as a miners' welfare in the 1960s, said a crowdfunder had already been launched and they were overwhelmed with the response.

Club Community Rallies Around Aftermath

In a Facebook post, the club said: Sadly, the damage to our lounge area is extensive. The number of people who have rallied around us, turned up to help and got stuck in clearing away the debris has been incredible. Facilities for the club's football and rugby teams were thankfully undamaged, but presentation evenings and other events will have to be moved, along with other groups who use the lounge space.

The club added: We've been at the heart of the community for generations. People's fathers, grandfathers, great-grandfathers worked in the mine nearby when we were a miners' welfare and now their children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren play in the football and rugby teams or come to our community events. Everyone in the village is involved with the club in some way throughout the year - it's right at the heart of the community.