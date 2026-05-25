Appeal Court Overturns Ruling to Deport Sex Predator to Nigeria

A migrant sex predator who attacked lone women avoided deportation for almost a decade through impermissibly speculative human rights judgments about what could happen to him back home, a court has found. The man, named only as OSB, is finally being deported after lengthy legal wrangles dating back to 2017.

A migrant sex predator who attacked lone women avoided deportation for almost a decade through impermissibly speculative human rights judgments about what could happen to him back home, a court has found.

The man, 40, who came to Britain illegally, is finally being deported after lengthy legal wrangles dating back to 2017. The hiatus continued despite a mental health tribunal concluding the paranoid schizophrenic still posed a serious danger to the public after an incident with a knife three years ago.

The Home Office successfully overturned the most recent rulings allowing the man, named only as OSB, to stay on the grounds that if he is deported he may forget his medication, commit further offences and end up in prison in his homeland





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UK Deportation Sex Predator Nigeria Human Rights Immigration Appeal Court Home Office

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