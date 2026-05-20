Appeal fails for Daniel Twigg's parents in dog attack case

Mark Twigg and Joanne Bedford had their appeal against their conviction and sentence thrown out. They were found guilty of being in charge of a dog which caused injury while dangerously out of control, leading to the death of their three-year-old son Daniel Twigg.

Daniel Twigg 's parents, Joanne Bedford and Mark Twigg, have had an appeal against their conviction and sentence thrown out. They had been found guilty of being in charge of a dog which caused injury while dangerously out of control, leading to the death of their three-year-old son, Daniel Twigg .

Mark Twigg was sentenced to two years and eight months in jail, while Bedford was given three years and six months. Bedford and Mark Twigg were renting out a farm with untrained guard dogs, including breeds like the Cane Corso, American Bulldog, and Boerboel, who mauled Daniel Twigg to death. The court found that Mark Twigg retained some responsibility for the dogs' security, despite being aware that Daniel could gain entry to the pen





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Dog Attack Daniel Twigg Parents Jailed Appeal Conviction And Sentence Dogs Dangerously Out Of Control Causing Injury

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