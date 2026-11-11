Appeal Launched to Return 19‑Year‑Old British Survivor of Krakow Shooting

An online fundraiser has begun to help transport injured British student Harry Marchant from Poland to the UK for recovery and ongoing mental health support.

Twelve injured and six killed in a gunfight on Saturday in Krakow's Main Market Square prompted an appeal to bring a wounded British student home. Harry Marchant, 19, of York, was shot during the attack and is now in a stable condition in a Polish hospital, according to North York shire Police.

Details of the Shooting Incident

The shooting began at around 3 pm local time on November 7, when a 24‑year‑old gunman opened fire on pedestrians. Two men and four women were killed instantly, while another 15 people, including Marchant, suffered injuries. Police recovered three bodies-shooters' sister, mother and father-at the suspect's house in Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski, 93 miles northeast of Krakow.

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Stakeholder Statements and Support

North Yorkshire Police confirmed Marchant received a gunshot wound and have joined the family to ensure his privacy. The family issued a statement via the police, thanking Polish responders and medical teams and stressing their desire for limited public scrutiny during his recovery.

Harry's mother, who organized the appeal, clarified that the fundraiser will not cover his medical care, which is already paid for by Polish authorities and insurance. Funds will be directed toward transporting him from the hospital to the UK-most likely by land, given his injury-and for his continuing mental‑health treatment once he can travel.

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Next Steps for the Student's Recovery

According to the appeal organizers, Marchant's return to the UK will only occur when he is medically cleared to travel. The recovery plan includes a safe journey and ongoing psychological support to address trauma inflicted by the assault.

The appeal is hosted online, with contributions collected in British pounds. The campaign is open to anyone wishing to assist a young man who suffered violence abroad and now requires safe passage home to resume life in York.

Polish police have released the name of the gunman, who is suspected of killing three family members before being shot dead by officers. Authorities allege the shooter was influenced by far‑right ideologies. The investigation continues to determine links between the crime in Krakow and the suspected family killings.

Updates on Marchant's medical status and travel arrangements are expected once the authorities determine he is fit for transfer. The appeal also remains open for those wishing to contribute to his mental‑health care upon his arrival in the United Kingdom.