Apple Contesting Rival's Fruit Logo

Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology. Apple has rejected an EU trademark for a Chinese keyboard maker's citrus fruit logo, as tensions began when Yichun Qinningmeng Electronics Co. filed for trademark of its citrus-inspired logo. Apple contested the application, claiming it was too similar to its own logo. Apple's brand aesthetic has become instantly recognisable, so much so that some fans think it's inspired the design legacy behind the brand.

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Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology. Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology. Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.

Apple has rejected an EU trademark for a Chinese keyboard maker's citrus fruit logo, as tensions began when Yichun Qinningmeng Electronics Co. filed for trademark of its citrus-inspired logo. Apple contested the application, claiming it was too similar to its own logo. Apple's brand aesthetic has become instantly recognisable, so much so that some fans think it's inspired the design legacy behind the brand





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