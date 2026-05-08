Apple Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow's Lookalike Daughter, Shines in Red Bikini After Graduation

Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter, Apple Martin, has been making waves with her striking resemblance to her mother and her recent graduation from Vanderbilt University. The 21-year-old has been securing modeling gigs and pursuing her passion for theater, while also addressing recent controversies.

Gwyneth Paltrow 's daughter, Apple Martin , has been making headlines recently as she steps into the spotlight with her striking resemblance to her Oscar-winning mother. The 21-year-old, who recently graduated from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, showcased her stunning figure in a red bikini on Instagram, drawing comparisons to her famous parent.

Apple, who began her studies at Vanderbilt in 2022, majored in Law, History, and Society, though she has also pursued her passion for theater as a member of the Vanderbilt Original Cast and directed student productions. Despite her academic focus, Apple has already secured a top Hollywood agent at the powerhouse agency CAA and has landed modeling gigs for brands like The Gap and Self-Portrait.

In a recent interview with Interview Magazine, Apple expressed her love for theater, stating, 'I would love to do theater because I adore it so much. I’ve obviously never done film before, but I’ve been trying to get involved in student films. I was born a theater kid.

' She also shared her aspirations to act, saying, 'I love dancing and I love acting. My dream is to act.

' However, Apple has clarified that she does not want to follow in her father Chris Martin's footsteps as a musician, admitting, 'I don't wanna be a singer. I like musical theater, but getting onstage by yourself to sing is so terrifying.

' Apple's journey has not been without controversy. Earlier this year, she made headlines after allegations surfaced that she had been expelled from school for bullying, claims she vehemently denied on Instagram.

'Hi! I didn't wanna respond but this narrative is completely false and has gotten so out of hand. I have never been expelled from any school, especially not for bullying anyone,' she wrote.

'I completely understand ppl not liking me and that is okay! The internet is a place where ppl can share their opinions. But this rumor is completely untrue, I am not that type of person and anyone who is close to me knows that.

' Apple's mother, Gwyneth Paltrow, has been a supportive figure throughout her daughter's journey. Gwyneth publicly announced Apple's college enrollment in 2022, sharing her emotional struggle with saying goodbye to her daughter.

'My daughter went to college in the fall,' Gwyneth said, reflecting on the bittersweet moment. Apple's academic achievements and growing career in the entertainment industry have solidified her place as a rising star, with many eager to see what the future holds for the young talent





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