Apple Store Theft Foiled at Battersea Power Station Amid London Shoplifting Surge

Security staff tackled a suspect raiding an Apple store in London. The incident highlights rising shoplifting rates, with Met Police reporting a significant increase in retail crimes across the capital.

Security staff at the Battersea Power Station shopping centre successfully intervened to stop a suspected theft at the Apple Store on Thursday. Footage captures a hooded individual ripping display devices from their security tethers and grabbing several products before being tackled to the ground by employees.

Video Evidence of Takedown

The viral video, reportedly filmed at the Apple Store located within the Battersea Power Station complex, shows a man wearing a hooded top removing multiple electronic devices from their safety cords. Holding the stolen items, he jogs toward the exit that opens into the shopping centre's foyer, which is currently decorated with Christmas lights. As he approaches the doorway, security guards and Apple Store staff wearing Battersea Power Station branded tops rush towards him. Four men work together to wrestle the alleged thief to the ground, pinning him down while recovering the phones and sliding them across the floor to nearby colleagues.

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Met Police Shoplifting Statistics

This incident occurs as data released by the Metropolitan Police reveals a sharp rise in retail crime across London. Official figures show that shoplifting offences increased by approximately 37 percent between February and July of this year. The statistics indicate that just 104 individuals were responsible for more than 4,000 shop thefts in the capital over the past two years. Each of these repeat offenders had broken the law at least 31 times prior to their imprisonment, with shoplifting making up around a third of identified cases in the region. Furthermore, all but three of these suspects continued their offending activities even after being formally charged.

National and Regional Crime Trends

The surge in local theft aligns with broader national trends reported by the Office for National Statistics. The number of shoplifting offences in England and Wales rose by five percent in the year leading to September 2025, reaching a total of 519,381. Within London alone, authorities recorded more than 100,000 offences in the year to October 2025, a significant jump from the 58,000 cases recorded in 2023. Despite this volume, the Metropolitan Police responded to only 14,000 of the reported incidents, highlighting a substantial gap between incidents and police presence.

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Official Response and Policy Calls

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist acknowledged that the force has not always responded adequately to retail crime. He stated that over the past 18 months, the department has implemented changes by providing neighbourhood officers with new technology to quickly identify and arrest the small number of offenders responsible for a disproportionate amount of crime. Twist emphasized that collaborating with retailers to share evidence has been crucial in building strong cases. While the force recognizes the £5 million in government funding aimed at disrupting organised retail crime, he noted that the same individuals continue to return to their criminal activities, indicating that the legal system requires significant reform. Consequently, the Metropolitan Police is calling on the Home Office and the Ministry of Justice to take further action to break this cycle.

Store History and Venue Details

The Apple Store at Battersea Power Station opened in June 2023, marking the tech giant's 40th location in the United Kingdom. The shopping destination also features the 600-seater Apple Music Hall , a unique live music venue designed for intimate artist performances and global livestreams. Authorities have contacted the Metropolitan Police , Battersea Power Station , and Apple for further comment regarding the incident and the surrounding crime statistics.