Apple Watch Series 11: A Subtle Upgrade with Big Benefits

The Apple Watch Series 11 offers incremental updates with notable improvements in battery life, health features, and durability. While retaining the design of its predecessor, the new model delivers essential enhancements for everyday users.

The first weeks with the Apple Watch Series 11 show that improved battery life , new health features , and a more durable build are major additions to everyday life. However, the design and performance are identical to the previous model: both designs, size options, and thickness are on the same level. Externally, distinguishing the models from each other is difficult, as the two speakers, digital crown, and side button are exactly the same.

This display allows the refresh rate to drop to just one Hertz. The 2000 nits maximum brightness makes operation easy in direct sunlight, while the new Ion-X glass helps prevent unsightly scratches. The software presents the latest Liquid Glass features and fun watch faces. However, we were particularly impressed by the arrival of the Notes note app. In addition, the previously introduced double-tap has been joined by wrist movement-based Health Tracking. Health monitoring is as comprehensive as before. It includes heart rate measurement, ECG monitoring, skin temperature measurement, menstrual cycle tracking, and hearing protection. A completely new blood pressure measurement is also making its debut. The revamped sleep tracking provides a comprehensive overview of sleep progression. Sleep is rated on a scale of 0-100, and the software also provides information on previously collected data. The performance is handled by the same S10 chip as the previous Series 10. While an improvement would have been nice, in practice all the applications run smoothly and without lag. However, the biggest thing about this year’s model is the battery life. The smaller 42mm watch's battery capacity has increased by 9%, while for the larger 46mm model, the figure is 11%. In practice, Apple promises the watch will last for 24 hours on normal use and 38 hours on power-saving mode. Based on our tests, the numbers are even better, as we managed to survive for 17 hours with only 54% battery capacity. A new 5G antenna has been included, allowing those who use a phone connection to enjoy faster connections. The built-in microphone is also still excellent, so calls can be handled with the watch even in noisy environments. The Apple Watch Series 11 is a great overall package, but it doesn't revolutionize the market. It's still a great option. The more durable build, new health features, and improved battery life make it the best Apple Watch base model yet. That said, it doesn't remove the fact that Series 10 owners shouldn't rush to the stores. Last year's models will receive the watchOS 26 features with an update, so only the battery life represents a significant difference in favor of the newest model.





