Apple Worker Eric Chen Su Charged With Murder After Fatal Crash Near Cupertino

Eric Chen Su faces murder charges after crashing into a vehicle carrying two-year-old Riley Kathryn Howard near Apple Park. The incident resulted in the child's death and has sparked community outrage.

Eric Chen Su, a thirty-eight-year-old worker at Apple headquarters in California, has been formally charged with murder following a fatal traffic collision that claimed the life of two-year-old Riley Kathryn Howard. The arrest occurred on Friday near Apple Park in Cupertino, where investigators discovered severe injuries inside a Chevy Trax that burst into flames upon impact. Initial suspicions of gross vehicular manslaughter were escalated to murder charges on Tuesday as evidence regarding the speed of Su's Toyota Camry emerged.

Speedometer Evidence Points To Extreme Velocity

Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Rob Baker stated that the speedometer in Eric Chen Su's vehicle appeared frozen at one hundred miles per hour when he allegedly rear-ended the family car. This reading suggests the driver was traveling approximately three times the posted speed limit at the time of the collision. Investigators also noted that Su did not appear to apply brakes before striking the vehicle, leading officials to describe the charge as unquestionably appropriate given the circumstances.

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Witness Accounts And Emergency Response Details

Deputies responded to the intersection during the lunch rush hour on Friday afternoon, finding a woman and child suffering from critical injuries inside the Chevrolet. Sheriff's office spokesperson Brooks Jarosz confirmed that the force of the crash rendered the family's car unrecognizable due to fire damage. Bystanders rushed to the scene to pull Riley Kathryn Howard and her babysitter from the burning wreckage, but the toddler died despite life-saving efforts by first responders.

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Court Appearance And Ongoing Investigation Status

Eric Chen Su appeared in Santa Clara County Criminal Court on Tuesday while seated in a wheelchair, though he sustained only minor injuries in the accident himself. He remains in custody without having entered a formal plea, with his next court appearance scheduled for November thirtieth. Detectives have recovered Su's vehicle to conduct forensic analysis on the crash dynamics and are actively seeking additional information from the public to support the ongoing investigation.

Community Support For The Howard Family

The San Jose community has mobilized an online fundraiser to assist Riley Kathryn Howard's family, organized in part by the Santa Clara County Firefighters Association. Captain Neil Valenzuela described the event as a heartbreaking tragedy, expressing deep sympathy for the child's loved ones. Local firefighters emphasized their long-standing commitment to the community and requested public support for Alaina Howard, who is identified as a member of their own departmental family.