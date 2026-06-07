Appleby Horse Fair Debuts Facial Recognition, Dividing Traveller Community

The 250th Appleby Horse Fair in Cumbria has introduced live AI facial recognition technology for the first time, sparking a fierce split among attendees. While police and some gypsy leaders hail it as a deterrent against troublemakers, others condemn it as discriminatory surveillance targeting their community.

Standing on a stone bridge over the swollen River Eden in the quiet Cumbrian town of Appleby, one witnesses a striking scene: a child in a tracksuit leads a tiny, ragged pony past, while three young men with slicked-back hair race toward the market center on a horse-drawn cart.

Nearby, another group wearing chunky gold jewellery enjoys pints of beer alongside alarmingly scantily-clad teenage girls. Some 30,000 travellers, gypsies, and spectators have gathered for the 250th annual Appleby Horse Fair, a centuries-old event where horsemen and women from across Britain trade animals, buy and sell goods, and celebrate. For many year-round residents, the fair also brings concerns about fighting, drug-taking, and countless arrests.

What unites everyone on that bridge, where travellers infamously 'wash' their horses in an old tradition, is that they are being watched. A camera mounted on a nearby police van, equipped with artificial intelligence software, is scanning facial features to assess whether individuals are officially 'wanted'. As my image is processed, two officers from Greater Manchester Police's technology unit monitor the screen; it notes that I am not wanted, a relief.

This marks the first time such technology has been deployed at Appleby, and it has sparked a deep rift within the travelling community. On one side stands Billy Welch, a 65-year-old gypsy spokesman known as 'Shera Rom' who helps organize the festival. Welch supports the technology, echoing the police line: 'If you haven't done anything wrong, you don't have anything to worry about.

' On the opposing side is Tommy Joyce, a reformed ex-prisoner from Manchester who campaigns against 'anti-gypsy discrimination'. Joyce denounces Welch as an 'informant' for allowing what he calls a 'heinous scheme' to target potential wrongdoers. He is backed by John Reilly, founder of the Gypsy Traveller League, who stated: 'no travelling man sits with police while members of his own community are being targeted, stopped, searched - and even locked up.

' The AI facial recognition system, only recently rolled out beyond London's Metropolitan Police, uses mugshots to identify wanted individuals or those banned from events. Cameras capture images and the software assigns a confidence rating, with 64 percent being the threshold for police action and 99 percent near certainty-though it never claims 100 percent accuracy. Already used at football matches and other large gatherings, the technology is now aimed at deterring troublemakers at Appleby.

Police Commissioner David Allen warned: 'Individuals who come to Appleby who are wanted or they are known to police, this will capture you.

' He added: 'You might want to think about whether this is the best place for you to be during that week. ' The effect appears tangible. According to longtime gypsy visitors, this year's fair is among the quietest in memory. The forecast rain contributed, but the prospect of immediate arrest via facial recognition likely served as a deterrent.

Talk around the campsites centers on a new 'heavy-handed' police presence, with hundreds of officers from neighboring forces operating around the clock. In a Facebook video, Joyce raged at Welch: 'The cheek of you, to get facial-recognition cameras brought into Appleby, which has been going for centuries.

' The fair continues, but the community is divided, and the debate over surveillance and privacy rages on





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