Apprentice Legends Nick Hewer and Margaret Mountford Return for Dramatic Season Finale

The Apprentice final will see the highly anticipated comeback of former advisors Nick Hewer and Margaret Mountford, joining Lord Sugar to crown the winner. Finalists Pascha Myhill and Karishma Vijay will battle for a £250,000 investment, while Karishma also celebrates her recent engagement.

The highly anticipated final of The Apprentice is set to feature a sensational return of fan-favorite former advisors, Nick Hewer and Margaret Mountford . Both legends of the BBC business reality show will grace our screens once more after a 13-year absence, joining Lord Sugar to preside over the dramatic conclusion.

The upcoming episode, scheduled for April 16, 2026, will see the two remaining finalists, recruitment consultant Pascha Myhill and beauty brand owner Karishma Vijay, battle it out for a substantial £250,000 investment and a 50/50 business partnership with the formidable Lord Sugar. The return of Nick Hewer, who served as an advisor from the show's inception in 2005 until 2014, and Margaret Mountford, a regular fixture between series one and five (2005-2009) and a recurring interviewer in subsequent years, is expected to be a significant draw for long-time viewers. Margaret’s departure was initially to pursue her PhD studies, highlighting the academic rigor that can be associated with the show’s contestants and mentors. It has also been reported that Hewer and Mountford are not the only familiar faces making a comeback. The Sun has indicated that other notable former contestants, including Dr. Leah Totton, Ricky Martin, and Dean Franklin, will also be making an appearance in the final installment, adding another layer of nostalgia and excitement for the audience. This wave of returns coincides with a personal milestone for one of the finalists, Karishma Vijay, who recently announced her engagement. Just days before the final, Karishma took to social media to share what she described as the 'hardest soft launch' of her relationship with her fiancé. Her Instagram post featured a series of intimate photos of the couple dancing on a beach, with Karishma elegantly dressed in a long white gown. The images captured joyful moments, including running hand-in-hand, being lifted by her partner, and a prominent display of her sparkling diamond engagement ring. The announcement was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans and former co-stars alike. Priyesh Bathia, a fellow Apprentice contestant, was among the first to express his delight, followed by Roxy Hamedi and numerous other well-wishers who conveyed their happiness and support for Karishma’s upcoming wedding and her pursuit of the Apprentice title. The final showdown will feature Pascha and Karishma working with a selection of their former co-stars to bring their respective business plans to fruition. Pascha is proposing a recruitment company specializing in private healthcare, while Karishma aims to further elevate her existing beauty brand. The finalists will be tasked with presenting their ventures to a panel of industry experts, as well as the returning former contestants, who will offer their critiques and insights. This challenge is designed to test their ability to adapt, innovate, and impress under pressure, mirroring the intense boardroom scenarios that have defined their journey. The ultimate decision will be made in the boardroom, where Lord Sugar will deliver his final verdict, determining who will become the next Apprentice and secure the significant investment and partnership. The semi-final interviews proved to be a stern test for the candidates, with Dan Miller, Lawrence Rosenberg, and Priyesh Bathia failing to advance to the final two after having their business plans rigorously scrutinized. Kieran McCartney and Rothna Akhtar were also eliminated in the previous week, demonstrating the high stakes and competitive nature of the latter stages of the competition. Lawrence Rosenberg, reflecting on his experience after being eliminated, described it as an 'incredible, once-in-a-lifetime experience' and took pride in reaching the final five, acknowledging the competitive nature of the process. The upcoming finale promises to be an emotionally charged and highly engaging episode, combining the return of beloved mentors, a personal celebration for one of the finalists, and the culmination of an intense business competition





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