Apprentice Star Reported to Counter-Terror Police After Speaking at Pro-Iran Rally

Former Apprentice contestant Bushra Shaikh is facing investigation after addressing a rally in Iran where Hezbollah flags were displayed and making controversial statements online. Concerns have been raised about potential breaches of terrorism and national security laws.

Former Apprentice contestant Bushra Shaikh is under scrutiny after participating in a pro-regime rally in Iran , a move that has prompted a report to counter-terror police.

Shaikh, who now acts as a vocal supporter of the Iranian government, shared footage of her speech at the rally on Saturday. The video revealed attendees displaying flags of Hezbollah, a Lebanese militia designated as a terrorist organization in the UK. This has led to concerns she may have violated the Terrorism Act by inviting support for a proscribed group. The report submitted to the Metropolitan Police also alleges a potential breach of the National Security Act.

This stems from the possibility that Shaikh is acting under the direction of the Iranian government to influence political opinion, requiring registration under the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (FIRS). The Met Police confirmed that any such allegations will be assessed by Counter Terrorism Policing. Shaikh’s past includes appearing on The Apprentice in 2017 and launching an anti-racism campaign.

However, she faced widespread condemnation in October 2024 for a series of deeply antisemitic posts on X, formerly Twitter, where she made disparaging remarks about Jewish people and called for their expulsion from Israel. Despite these controversial statements, she has continued to receive media appearances, including a recent feature on Channel 4’s ‘Go Back To Where You Came From’ and a BBC Radio 3 documentary.

Shaikh’s recent trip to Iran, her second this year, involved speaking at the rally under a banner reading 'One Vengeance for All'. She described the opportunity as an 'honour'. The report to the police suggests she is being 'directed and potentially incentivised' by the Iranian government. Experts like Roger Macmillan, a former director of security at Iran International, believe Shaikh is part of a deliberate Iranian influence operation aimed at presenting a favorable image to Western audiences.

During her visit, Shaikh also appeared on Iranian state media, Press TV, and claimed Iran’s hijab laws are 'relaxed', a statement contradicted by recent reports of severe punishments for women who do not adhere to the dress code, including potential execution. She also made claims about the lack of women facing execution in Iran, which have been refuted by reports of death sentences issued to protestors like Bita Hemmati.

The situation raises questions about the extent of foreign influence operations and the responsibility of media outlets in providing platforms to individuals with controversial views and potential ties to hostile regimes





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Terrorism National Security Hezbollah Bushra Shaikh The Apprentice

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Expresses Dissatisfaction with Iran's Peace Offer Amidst Strait of Hormuz TensionsPresident Trump rejects Iran's latest proposal to end the two-month conflict, citing unacceptable demands and internal divisions within the Iranian leadership. The dispute centers on Iran's nuclear program, economic sanctions, and control of the vital Strait of Hormuz, leading to soaring oil prices and global economic concerns.

Read more »

Iran's Currency Crisis Deepens as War Batters EconomyIran's rial has hit a record low as war, sanctions and a U.S. blockade intensify pressure on Iran's economy.

Read more »

Scotland's crumbling classrooms as school sewage leaks reported on 300 occasionsThe Lib Dems warned Scottish education is 'already under heaps of pressure even without pipes and bathrooms causing chaos'.

Read more »

Christine McGuinness finds love with Strictly star after declaring herself a 'five-star lesbian'Christine McGuinness has reportedly been seen looking romantic with a former Strictly Come Dancing star - they were spotted together.

Read more »

I won The Apprentice, I went from extreme poverty to £400,000 yearly salesKarishma Vijay, 29, founder of luxury skincare brand Kishkin, says her priority is buying a home for her father after years of financial insecurity

Read more »

Over 25 South Lanarkshire fly-tipping incidents reported to Procurator FiscalThe crime can lead to fines of up to £40,000.

Read more »