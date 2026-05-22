Arafura Rare Earths Secures Additional $375 Million Backing From Hancock Prospecting for Big Nolans Project

This news article discusses Arafura Rare Earths' recent achievement of securing more backing from Gina Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting as part of a funding package for their big Nolans project in the Northern Territory. The project aims to produce rare earths through a combination of underground and open-cut mining techniques, with the added benefits of technological advancements and zero-emission gas technology. The funding will enable the company to further advance its exploration and development programs, contributing to the growth of a sustainable and low-carbon rare earths production industry.

Ara fura Rare Earths has secured more backing from Gina Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting as part of a newly announced A$375 million funding package for the big Nolans project in the Northern Territory .

The project, located near the Fekine and Erdrick Range areas, aims to produce rare earths through a combination of underground and open-cut mining techniques. This announcement comes after the company secured $50 million from Applied Rare Metals in October 2021, bolstering its capacity to develop and operate the project. The $375 million funding package will enable Arafura Rare Earths to further advance its exploration and development programs, including the creation of metallurgical facilities and infrastructure.

The Northern Territory government has also approved the project with zero-emission gas technology, further reducing its environmental impact. The new funding round, along with the previous one, will contribute to Arafura Rare Earths' vision of a sustainable and low-carbon rare earths production industry. The company aims to report on its progress quarterly, providing stakeholders with regular updates





MiningOnline / 🏆 117. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Energy Ara Rafura Rare Earths Gustavo Rinehart Hancock Prospecting Big Nolans Project Northern Territory Rare Earths Mining Environmental Impact Zero-Emission Gas Technology Sustainable Production Low-Carbon Industry Metallurgical Facilities Infrastructure Exploration And Development Funding Announcement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arafura commits to Nolans developmentInvestment decision made, construction slated for September

Read more »

Ionic Rare Earths in US refining dealRare earth recycler in joint dev deal

Read more »

EU stockpiling to focus on tungsten, rare earths, and galliumMagnesium, graphite, and germanium also in focus according to media reports

Read more »

Brazil’s Lula Doubles Down On Oil And Rare Earths As Brazil’s Strategic FuturePresident Lula is tying Brazil’s oil and rare-earth development directly to national sovereignty, arguing that the country must use its natural resources to drive domestic industrialization.

Read more »