Archaeologists Unearth Medieval History in Weymouth, Dorset

Archaeologists have discovered significant finds linked to the medieval past of Weymouth, Dorset, including medieval walls, early cold stores, coins, tiles, pottery, and personal effects. The dig aims to uncover the hidden history of the town, centuries after the items were buried below the surface.

Archaeologists digging at the site of a former bowling alley have unearthed 'significant' finds linked to the medieval past of Weymouth , Dorset . Historians have been swooping on the area in Weymouth , Dorset , which is known to contain the remains of three 13th Century houses and plots.

Medieval walls, early cold stores, as well as coins, tiles, pottery and personal effects have exposed the 'hidden history' of the town, centuries after the items were buried below the surface. The dig is expected to last six weeks before the site of the former MFA Bowl in Melcombe Regis is turned into a temporary car park while future development plans are considered by Dorset Council. On Saturday, the site was opened up to the public for free





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Weymouth Dorset Medieval History Archaeology Medieval Walls Early Cold Stores Coins Tiles Pottery Personal Effects Black Death

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