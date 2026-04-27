Archbishop of Canterbury Backs Pope Leo XIV Amid Trump Feud, Calls for Global Peace

Dame Sarah Mullally, Archbishop of Canterbury, stands in solidarity with Pope Leo XIV following his clash with former US President Donald Trump. She condemns global violence and advocates for human dignity, particularly for refugees, during her Rome visit. The pontiff faces criticism from Trump over his stance on crime and foreign policy, while Mullally emphasizes the Church’s role in promoting peace and justice.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullally, has strongly condemned the escalating global violence against innocent civilians, expressing solidarity with Pope Leo XIV amid his ongoing public feud with former US President Donald Trump .

Speaking in Rome ahead of her scheduled meeting with the pontiff at the Vatican, Mullally emphasized the urgent need to uphold human dignity, particularly for vulnerable groups such as refugees. Her remarks come at a critical juncture, as Pope Leo faces intense criticism from Trump, who recently labeled the religious leader as weak on crime and foreign policy, urging him to focus solely on spiritual leadership rather than political engagement.

The pontiff, who has been vocal in his opposition to war and nuclear proliferation, reiterated his stance during a recent African tour, warning of the dangers posed by authoritarian regimes. He clarified that his comments were not a direct response to Trump’s criticism but rather a long-standing moral position against global tyranny.

Meanwhile, Trump has continued his public attacks, accusing Pope Leo of being lenient on crime and misguided on foreign policy, even suggesting that the pontiff’s appointment was politically motivated. Mullally, in her sermon at St. Paul’s Within the Walls, the first non-Roman Catholic church in Rome, called for justice and peace, referencing the Book of Wisdom to underscore God’s desire for life over destruction.

She lamented the pervasive violence in global conflicts and reaffirmed the Church’s commitment to the Gospel’s message of love and nonviolence. As the first woman to serve as the top bishop in the Church of England, Mullally’s visit to Rome aims to strengthen Anglican-Roman Catholic relations and foster collaboration on global and local levels. Her address also highlighted the Church’s role in an increasingly polarized world, advocating for marginalized communities, refugees, and the displaced.

She is set to meet Pope Leo on Monday for private discussions and joint addresses, further solidifying their shared commitment to peace and humanitarian causes





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