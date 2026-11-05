Archewell Studios Head of Nonfiction Departs After Half-Decade Tenure

Archewell Studios announces the departure of its Head of Nonfiction, Film & TV after five and a half years. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex publicly support her next chapter following key documentary productions.

Archewell Studios has officially announced the departure of its Head of Nonfiction, Film & TV, marking the end of a significant five and a half year tenure at the media company founded by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The executive, who initially joined the organization in May 2021, will now embark on a new professional chapter separate from the royal-linked enterprise. This leadership transition follows a period of substantial creative output for the studio, including high-profile documentary projects.

Key Productions and Studio Leadership Role

The departing executive is widely recognized for her role as executive producer on the couple's 2022 documentary, Harry & Meghan, which served as a cornerstone content piece for the brand's initial public visibility. Additionally, she held creative oversight for Meghan's cooking and lifestyle program, With Love, Meghan, helping to establish the studio's diverse programming slate. Her responsibilities encompassed guiding the strategic direction of nonfiction content, ensuring that projects aligned with the founders' values while meeting commercial objectives in a competitive media landscape.

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Public Statement and Endorsement from Founders

In a joint statement released to mark her exit, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex explicitly championed the executive as she moves forward with her career. They expressed deep gratitude for her contributions, noting that she brought not only significant professional expertise into their creative process but also led with empathy and heart while telling beautiful stories. The couple emphasized that her impact and legacy at Archewell Studios are to be celebrated across the organization.

Commercial Success and First-Look Deal Context

The announcement comes against the backdrop of Archewell Studios' growing commercial footprint, particularly following its establishment of a first-look deal that grants the Duke and Duchess of Sussex priority access to future projects. Since the company began operations in 2020, the executive has been instrumental in building the internal infrastructure required to support such agreements. She expressed immense pride in the creative and commercial accomplishments achieved during her time with the company, citing the trust placed in her by Harry and Meghan as a primary factor in their mutual success.

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Broader Royal Activities and Public Appearances

While the media focus remains on the studio's leadership changes, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are simultaneously navigating a busy schedule of public engagements and personal transitions. Meghan Markle is set to return to on-screen work as a guest co-host on Junior MasterChef Australia, signaling a continuation of her diverse entertainment portfolio. Meanwhile, the couple is preparing for a joint keynote address at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial in the European Parliament in Brussels next Tuesday.

Residence Updates and Family Priorities

Recent reports indicate that the couple has moved to a new residence after staying with a friend since their return to the United Kingdom in August. This relocation coincides with the first time the pair are expected to be seen in public together since a report involving Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, regarding an alleged haul of child sexual abuse images in the Philippines. Despite the heightened media scrutiny, the couple is reportedly prioritizing family time with their children during the upcoming half-term break, with no additional public engagements planned for the next fortnight.