Architect took own life due to perimenopause-related mental health issues

Victoria Baker, a 52-year-old architect, took her own life after suffering from difficulty concentrating and anxiety caused by the onset of the perimenopause. She had to be sectioned and was convinced that her symptoms were caused by medication she had taken for an insect bite or fish she had eaten on holiday. However, doctors believed it was due to the perimenopause combined with undiagnosed ADHD.

An architect took her own life after difficulty concentrating caused by the start of the perimenopause left her ‘very fearful’ of losing her high-flying career, an inquest heard.

Victoria Baker, 52, suffered a devastating collapse in her mental health in the weeks before her death and had to be sectioned. She became convinced the ‘brain fog’ she was suffering, as well as anxiety and insomnia, were caused by medication she had taken for an insect bite or possibly fish she had eaten on holiday in Italy.

But doctors said they believed it was simply caused by the perimenopause - the transitional phase before the menopause during which oestrogen production slows - combined with undiagnosed ADHD. Ms Baker, of Aylsham, Norfolk, was found hanged at the hospital where she had been sent in November 2024 and died a week later when her life support was switched off.

Following the conclusion of the inquest, her husband called for better understanding and greater awareness of the impact of the perimenopause. For many women, this can be disabling. It's a time when they most need the love of their families but a time when their needs are misunderstood. There definitely needs to be more support for women going through this change in their lives





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