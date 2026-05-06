Arda Turan Eyes Champions League Loophole for Shakhtar Donetsk Amid Rangers Struggle

Shakhtar Donetsk boss Arda Turan reveals he is tracking a UEFA coefficient loophole that could grant his team direct Champions League entry if Rangers fail to win the Scottish title.

Arda Turan , the manager of Shakhtar Donetsk , has openly admitted that he is closely monitoring a specific UEFA regulatory loophole that could provide his side with a direct route into the Champions League league phase.

This strategic interest comes at a time when the Scottish title race has taken an unexpected turn, with Rangers experiencing a stumble that could inadvertently benefit the Ukrainian side. Under the current UEFA framework, a unique situation arises when the reigning Champions League winners also qualify for the following season through their domestic league position. Since either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain is poised to face Arsenal in the final, a vacancy will inevitably be created in the league phase.

This vacant spot is then awarded to the domestic champion who possesses the highest individual club coefficient among those remaining in the qualifying rounds. The implications of this rule are significant for several European clubs, most notably Rangers, Olympiacos, and Shakhtar Donetsk. For a while, the Glasgow giants were seen as the primary beneficiaries, but their recent defeat to Derek McInnes' side has cast doubt on their ability to secure the Scottish Premiership title.

Currently, Rangers trail the league leaders, Hearts, by seven points with only three matches left to play, making their chances of lifting the trophy slim. Furthermore, Rangers have seen their position in the five-year club coefficient table slip to second, having been overtaken by the Greek side Olympiacos.

However, the Greek champions are also facing an uphill battle in their own domestic league, trailing AEK by six points with only three games remaining, which suggests the golden ticket might slip through their fingers as well. This leaves the door wide open for Shakhtar Donetsk, who currently dominate the Ukrainian league with a comfortable ten-point lead at the summit. While they sit third in the coefficient table, the gap is narrow enough to be bridged.

Shakhtar currently holds 56.25 coefficient points, trailing Rangers' 59.25. The opportunity to close this gap comes through their current campaign in the Conference League, where they are preparing for a crucial encounter against Crystal Palace. Despite trailing 3-1 in the semi-final, a victory would earn them two UEFA points, while a draw would provide one.

Additionally, progressing through the rounds offers further bonus points. Arda Turan has confirmed that he has been analyzing these details from the start, stating that he has already reviewed the specifics of how they can navigate the back door into Europe's most prestigious competition. Speaking ahead of the second leg in Poland, Turan emphasized the importance of this goal for the club and the nation.

He remarked that the team needs to work tirelessly to ensure they return to the Champions League, as such an achievement would be a massive milestone for both the club and Ukraine. He urged his players to maintain maximum focus and seriousness until the final whistle of every match, stressing that they are building a team for the future.

Turan believes that demonstrating a high level of attitude and respect for the game is the only way to secure these goals. For Shakhtar, this is not just about a single tournament but about establishing a sustainable level of excellence on the continental stage. The stakes are particularly high because of the current state of Scottish football.

Scotland has plummeted to 17th in the UEFA coefficient rankings, meaning they no longer have a guaranteed spot in the Champions League league phase. If Hearts or Celtic were to win the title instead of Rangers, they would be forced to enter at the play-off stage for the 2026/27 season. This would require them to survive a tense two-legged knockout tie to secure the estimated 30 million pounds associated with reaching the league phase.

Consequently, Rangers remain the only Scottish side capable of exploiting this specific loophole, but their fading domestic prospects have shifted the focus toward the ambitions of Arda Turan and his determined squad at Shakhtar Donetsk





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Champions League Arda Turan Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA Coefficient Rangers FC

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