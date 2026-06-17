Are Healthier Crisps Actually Better for You? A Dietitian Reviews Popular Brands

As crisp consumption soars, especially during major sporting events, a specialist dietitian evaluates whether modern 'healthier' crisp options live up to their claims, comparing popular brands on salt, fat, fibre and ingredient quality.

We eat an astonishing eight billion packets of crisps every year, spending £5.3 billion in the process, according to market research company Mintel. And this summer, we'll be munching through even more than usual, with almost 60 per cent of us picking crisps as our snack of choice to accompany watching the World Cup.

Is this necessarily disastrous for our health? Bahee Van de Bor, specialist paediatric dietitian and founder of the Happy Belly Club, warns: 'There is a big difference between the occasional treat and regular crisp munching.

' The problem centres on high levels of salt in some packs, as well as saturated fat. Over the last decade or so, however, a huge array of 'healthier' crisps have hit the market, with many claiming to be high in fibre, baked not fried, and made from seemingly healthy ingredients such as lentils or chickpeas. But are they really healthier? Van de Bor compared them to some old favourites to find out.

Doritos Cool Original Tortilla Chips Sharing Bag Crisps, 180g, £2.50 Calories (per 100g) 479, salt 1.1g, fibre 5.6g, saturated fat 2g These are an archetypal slobby snack, to be enjoyed while slumped on the sofa. Many thousands of these bags will be bought over the summer. Indeed, Doritos is a sponsor of the FIFA World Cup. But how unhealthy are they?

Earlier this year, PepsiCo, which makes them, said it had reduced the amount of salt by 18 per cent and fat by 14 per cent. While Van der Bor gives Doritos some credit for its relatively low salt score, she remains unimpressed.

'They are still a highly processed snack with a long ingredients list containing flavour enhancers and multiple additives. For me, that makes them more of an occasional treat than an everyday snack.

' The ingredient list includes monosodium glutamate, disodium 5'-ribonucleotide and glucose syrup - which helps make the corn snacks lip-smackingly tasty. Taste: 7/10 Health: 1/10 M&S Only 3 Ingredient Avocado Oil Crisps With Mediterranean Sea Salt, £1.25, 390g Calories (per 100g) 542, salt 1.3g, fibre 4.2g, saturated fat 4.1g Marks & Spencer has enjoyed great success from its 'only . . . ingredients' range, launched last year.

Tapping into anxieties about ultra-processed foods, it now sells a handful of products such as cornflakes and tomato ketchup, with just a small number of 'ingredients you recognise and trust'. These crisps are made from potatoes, avocado oil, salt and nothing else. And they're delicious - a classic, high-quality ready-salted crisp with a good crunch and lots of flavour. It's worth noting, however, that at 542 calories per 100g, they're one of the most calorific snacks we tried.

They do have a very high fat content, but Van de Bor says, in this particular case, that's not a red flag: 'The fat in these crisps comes predominantly from avocado oil, which is rich in monounsaturated fats. Nutritionally, that is quite different from products that are high in saturated fat.

' Flavour: 9/10 Health: 7/10 Brindisa Torres Black Truffle Crisps, £5.10, 125g Calories (per 100g) 588, salt 1.5g, fibre 3.8g, saturated fat 5.4g Is there a poser crisp on the market? Made by Torres, a Spanish company, these 'artisan' crisps are very expensive but have a legion of fans thanks to the distinctive truffle flavour - derived from tiny amounts of dehydrated black truffle.

They are, if you like truffle, delicious, but they are also very salty - too salty for my tastebuds - and the most calorific crisps we tried at 588 cal per 100g. Van de Bor, however, gave them credit for their simple 'clean' ingredient list.

Taste: 7/10 Health: 4/10 Walkers Cheese & Onion Sharing Bag Crisps, £1.35, 150g Calories (per 100g) 512, salt 1.2g, fibre 4g, saturated fat 2.4g This is Britain's best-selling crisp - the most popular flavour from the most popular brand. As a result, Walkers, owned by PepsiCo, is under pressure to make them healthier. And it has made quite a lot of progress.

More than 20 years ago it changed the cooking oil from a palm oil derivative to a sunflower/rapeseed mix, reducing the saturated fat content. Salt has also been reduced in the last few years. Van de Bor gives these crisps a relatively decent score thanks to the pared-back ingredient list and moderately low salt content.

But I fear the drive to make these crisps healthier does mean the cheese and onion flavour is a bit muted and they lack real crunch. Still, not a bad crisp.

Taste: 5/10 Health: 5/10 Eat Real Hummus Chips Tomato & Basil Sharing, £2.25, 110g Calories (per 100g) 450, salt 1.06g, fibre 3.7g, saturated fat 1.4g 'Source of fibre, no artificial ingredients, 30 per cent less fat, gluten-free, plant-based' are the claims on the back of the pack which help justify Eat Real claiming these crisps are 'good food'. It does well on the salt front and the crisps are made from a mixture of chickpea flour, potato starch and rice flour.

But in terms of fibre, a pack of standard Walkers crisps scores highe





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