Argentina's Vice-President Escalates Falklands Dispute, Telling Islanders to 'Go Back to Britain'

Argentina's vice-president, Victoria Villarruel, has intensified the sovereignty dispute over the Falkland Islands by telling the islanders to leave if they feel English. This comes after President Javier Milei reaffirmed Argentina's claim to the islands, known as the Malvinas. The UK has responded by reaffirming its commitment to the Falklands, setting the stage for further diplomatic tensions.

Argentina 's vice-president, Victoria Villarruel, has escalated tensions with the United Kingdom by launching a scathing attack on the inhabitants of the Falkland Islands , known as Kelpers.

In a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, Villarruel asserted that the islands, which Argentina refers to as the Malvinas, are inherently Argentine territory. She dismissed the islanders' British identity, stating that if they feel English, they should return to Britain, thousands of miles away. Her remarks follow a statement by President Javier Milei, who declared that the Malvinas were, are, and will always be Argentine, reigniting long-standing sovereignty disputes.

The vice-president emphasized that the sovereignty debate is a matter between states, specifically between Argentina and the United Kingdom, and that the islanders' preferences are irrelevant to the discussion. This latest development comes amid reports that the Pentagon is reviewing the UK's claim to the Falkland Islands, a move linked to broader geopolitical tensions involving NATO and Iran.

Meanwhile, British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper reaffirmed the UK's unwavering commitment to the Falklands, stating that sovereignty rests with the UK and self-determination with the islanders. The 1982 Falklands War, which resulted in significant loss of life on both sides, remains a painful chapter in the history of both nations.

Milei, who has previously praised former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, has expressed a long-term strategy to make Argentina a powerful nation, hoping that the islanders will eventually choose to align with Argentina. However, he has also acknowledged that there is no immediate solution and that diplomatic channels will be pursued. The situation has drawn international attention, with figures like Nigel Farage planning to visit Argentina to assert the UK's non-negotiable stance on the Falklands.

The ongoing dispute highlights the complex interplay of historical, legal, and geopolitical factors that continue to shape the relationship between Argentina and the United Kingdom





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