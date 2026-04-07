Argos Offers Discount on Nespresso Coffee Machine with Free Milk Frother

Argos is offering a deal on the Nespresso Lattissima One by De'Longhi Pod Machine, with a price reduction and a free Aeroccino Milk Frother. The machine offers ease of use and a variety of coffee options, including espresso, lungo, cappuccino, and latte macchiato. Several positive customer reviews are included.

Many coffee enthusiasts consider a morning coffee essential, making a home brewing machine a crucial kitchen appliance. However, the abundance of choices and potential costs can be daunting. Fortunately, Argos is currently offering a compelling deal on the Nespresso Lattissima One by De'Longhi Pod Machine, providing a significant discount and a valuable free gift. This offer presents an excellent opportunity for coffee lovers to upgrade their morning routine without breaking the bank.

The Nespresso Lattissima One is available at Argos for £199, marked down from its original price of £240. This price is more competitive than Nespresso's own website, which lists the machine at £223.20 for new customers, a reduction from £279. This deal at Argos is further enhanced with the inclusion of a free Aeroccino Milk Frother, valued at £79, for customers who purchase the machine and their first order of 100 coffee pods. This additional perk substantially elevates the offer's appeal.\The Aeroccino3 milk frother is versatile, allowing users to create both hot and cold coffee beverages. This is particularly advantageous for those who enjoy iced lattes topped with cold foam. The coffee machine itself is designed for both style and functionality, capable of producing a variety of premium coffee drinks. It is available in two aesthetic options: black and white, to suit any kitchen decor. The machine also incorporates features designed to minimize waste, such as the Single Serve Cappuccino System. It also features a one-touch fresh milk system with a compact, dishwasher-safe milk jug, simplifying the cleaning process. The beverage options include espresso, lungo, and a milk recipe for cappuccino or latte macchiato. The range of available pods includes cappuccino, latte, ristretto, lungo, americano, flat white, iced coffee, cortado, latte macchiato, and espresso, offering a diverse selection for coffee drinkers. Hot chocolate and hot water options add to its versatility, and the water tank has a one-liter capacity.\While the Nespresso Lattissima One by De'Longhi Pod Machine from Argos stands out for its price and included bonus, the article also mentions alternative coffee machines available from other retailers. For instance, Currys is offering the TASSIMO by Bosch Happy Friendly Coffee Machine Starter Kit for a discounted price of £39.99, featuring a one-touch drink-making function. Amazon stocks the Philips L'OR Barista Sublime Capsule Coffee Machine, which is compatible with L'OR Barista double-shot capsules and L'OR Espresso single-shot capsules, allowing users to prepare single or double espressos. However, the Nespresso machine has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from its users, with an average customer rating of 4.5 out of five stars. Customer reviews highlight the machine's ease of use, quality of coffee, and the convenience of the milk-frothing feature. One customer praised the machine's ability to 'froth' milk, enhancing their morning routine. Several reviewers appreciated the lack of waste and the machine's overall performance. While most feedback is positive, some users have mentioned minor drawbacks, such as the color not matching their expectations or the cleaning process being a bit fiddly. Overall, the Nespresso Lattissima One by De'Longhi Pod Machine from Argos presents a compelling offer for coffee enthusiasts seeking a high-quality, convenient, and stylish home brewing solution





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Coffee Machine Nespresso Argos De'longhi Milk Frother Deals Home Brewing Espresso Latte Cappuccino

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Shoppers can get £79 Nespresso milk frother free with this money-saving hackThe Nespresso Lattissima One by De'Longhi is now £199 at Argos, down from £240, and shoppers can claim a free Aeroccino Milk Frother worth £79 with their first order of 100 coffee pods

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Argos Offers Nespresso Machine Discount with Free Milk FrotherArgos is offering a reduced price on the Nespresso Lattissima One by De'Longhi pod machine, priced at £199, beating prices on Nespresso's official website. Customers also receive a free Aeroccino Milk Frother (valued at £79) with their first coffee pod order of 100. The machine includes a built-in milk frothing system, offers espresso, lungo, and milk recipe options, and features environmentally conscious design.

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