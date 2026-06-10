Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's Romance Ends Amid Speculation Over New Song

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's three-year romance has come to an end, with fans speculating that the pop star may have taken a parting shot at her ex in her new song, I Hate That I Made You Love Me.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater 's three-year romance has come to an end, with fans speculating that the pop star may have taken a parting shot at her ex in her new song, I Hate That I Made You Love Me .

The single, from her upcoming album Petal, addresses her regret over a relationship as well as her complicated feelings about the fickle nature of fame. Fans have suggested that the song's lyrics and music video contain subtle references to Ethan's role as SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway, including the font, Ariana's yellow dress, and bubble sound effects. Despite claims that the split was amicable, fans have speculated that Ariana may have taken a parting shot at Ethan with her new song.

An insider told Daily Mail that the split came after a significant amount of consideration and lengthy deliberation, and that the pair remain friends. It's believed that the pair separated several months ago, and Ariana has been doing well in the wake of the breakup, focusing her energy on her ongoing Eternal Sunshine tour.

The tour is Ariana's first big project since being trapped in the all-consuming Wicked bubble, which saw her film and promote the two musicals back to back over the span of three years. During this time, the singer raised eyebrows several times with her behaviour, with fans expressing concern over her shrinking frame and bizarre bond with Cynthia Erivo that bordered on co-dependency.

Yet it was Ariana's relationship with co-star Ethan that sparked the most scandal, given the pair were both married when they met. Now, however, Ariana is doing all she can to distance herself from her controversial Glinda role - ditching her blonde locks, getting back to making music and notably splitting from Ethan. The breakup severs her last ties to her role as Glinda, as Ethan played her doting admirer and Munchkin Boq in the movie.

When their real-life relationship was revealed the pair were subject to affair rumours, although both parties have insisted they were single when they started dating. Ethan had been married to his high-school sweetheart, Lilly Jay, a clinical psychologist, since 2018, with the couple welcoming a son in 2022, a few months before filming on Wicked began. The actor filed for divorce on July 26, 2023, five years after he tied the knot.

Meanwhile, Ariana was still married to Dalton Gomez. She filed for divorce in September 2023 and listed the date of separation as February 20 that year. The pair raised eyebrows when they announced they had split from their spouses within a few days of each other. It was later alleged that Ariana and Ethan were involved romantically for months before, having grown close while on the set of the movie.

An insider said that the pair were so open with their romance during filming that the majority of the Wicked cast were aware that they were in a relationship.

'They were sloppy on set,' the source shared. 'They were seen being all over each other. Ariana and Ethan tried to keep their relationship out of the spotlight yet it was said to have progressed quickly, with the couple moving in together after a few months. Ethan's wife Lilly later damned Ariana in a series of disparaging interviews, telling Page Six the music artist was 'not a girl's girl', adding 'my family is just collateral damage' to her





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ariana Grande Ethan Slater I Hate That I Made You Love Me Petal Eternal Sunshine Tour Wicked Bubble

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater End Their Relationship After Three YearsSinger Ariana Grande and her boyfriend Ethan Slater have called it quits on their relationship after three years. The breakup was described as amicable, with the couple remaining friends.

Read more »

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's Relationship TimelineAriana Grande and Ethan Slater dated for nearly three years after meeting on set in December 2022, kept their romance largely private but expressed pride in each other's work. Ariana is focusing on her Eternal Sunshine tour and new album release, while Ethan praised her performance in the sequel and she supported his off-Broadway play performance. They shared limited public photos before Ethan posted Christmas photos.

Read more »

Is This The Real Reason Behind Ariana Grande And Ethan Slater's Split?Ariana Grande has a new album coming out on 31 July – will it cover her breakup from her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater? Read more on Grazia.

Read more »

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Split After Three Years of DatingAriana Grande and Wicked co-star Ethan Slater have ended their relationship after three years of dating. The breakup was amicable, and they remain supportive of each other.

Read more »