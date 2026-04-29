Ariana Grande Announces New Album 'petal' and Reflects on Career Shift

Ariana Grande has unveiled her upcoming album 'petal,' set for a summer release, while also discussing her decision to step back from touring to explore new creative ventures. The pop star shared details about the album's promotional materials and her future projects, including her role in the upcoming 'Focker-In-Law' film.

Ariana Grande has officially announced her highly anticipated new album , set to release this summer. The 32-year-old pop sensation, who has been teasing fans with hints of a new project throughout April, revealed the album title, release date, and promotional images on Tuesday.

In an Instagram post, she shared a striking black-and-white close-up photo of herself smiling, with her hair cascading across her face, captioned 'petal 7.31.

' The post was accompanied by a pre-order link on her Instagram Stories, where fans can purchase various versions of the album, including a signed 'Petal translucent pearly white LP,' a 'Petal CD,' and a 'Petal cloudy gray girl LP. ' Apple Music also confirmed the album's arrival with a post captioned '@arianagrande returns. Pre-add the forthcoming album, petal, now on Apple Music.

' Grande credited creative director Katia Temkin for the album's visuals, including the photos, font, and packaging design. The announcement follows months of speculation, with the Thank U, Next hitmaker sharing glimpses of her time in rehearsal and recording studios, signaling a new creative era. Her last album, Eternal Sunshine, released in 2024, featured the empowering lead single Yes, And?.

Since then, Grande has been focused on her role in the critically acclaimed two-part Wicked movie adaptation, which has dominated her career. Last November, she surprised fans by announcing that her upcoming tour in support of Eternal Sunshine would be her last for the foreseeable future. She explained that her pop career had consumed her life and that she would be shifting her focus to other passions.

During an appearance on the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast, she expressed her excitement for the tour, describing it as 'one last hurrah' before stepping back from international touring. She said, 'I'm very excited to do this small tour. But I think it might not happen again for a long, long, long, long time. I’m going to give it my all, and it’s going to be beautiful, and I’m so grateful.

I think that’s why I’m doing it. Because I’m like, one last hurrah. For now.

' Grande will kick off her first major tour in seven years in June, performing across the US and Canada before bringing the show to the O2 Arena in London for 10 nights. She told Poehler last year, 'I just am feeling a lot more connected to myself and my art since I started doing different things.

I spent so much time only doing pop music, but I grew up as a girl who loved musical theatre and comedy, so I think the thing that will be best for my soul and for my art is chasing things that feel very right in the moment, even if it’s spontaneous and something different.

' Following her acclaimed performance as Glinda in Jon M. Chu's Wicked, Grande will return to the big screen in Focker-In-Law, the next installment in the Meet the Parents franchise starring Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro. She shared her enthusiasm for the role, saying, 'It's a role that I read the script and I love it and it's funny and I love the cast and I'm so excited.





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ariana Grande New Album Petal Tour Wicked

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lidl Announces Hundreds of New Store Locations Across Great Britain, Including 20 in MerseysideLidl is actively seeking sites for new stores across Great Britain, with a significant focus on Merseyside. The supermarket chain is offering a finder’s fee for successful site identifications and promises job creation and community support with each new store.

Read more »

Lidl announces 1,079 new UK store target locationsCheck if the budget chain is aiming to open a new outlet near where you live

Read more »

easyJet announces its new longest flight ever along with 17 more routesEasyJet has launched its longest-ever flight, and it'll be departing from Amsterdam to the sunny island of Sal in Cape Verde from October.

Read more »

Aldi announces plans for new Wavertree storeThe supermarket is aiming to submit an application to Liverpool City Council in the coming months, following a community consultation process

Read more »

Manchester Arndale announces major fashion brand to open new store in 'fantastic addition'The brand is set to open its doors in the Manchester Arndale shopping centre this July

Read more »

Popular Yorkshire family attraction announces new on-site accommodationThe new stays will launch this summer

Read more »