Ariana Grande Breaks Down in Tears During Emotional Los Angeles Concert

Ariana Grande became emotional on stage at Crypto.com Arena, thanking fans for their support amid her recent breakup with Ethan Slater.

Ariana Grande was moved to tears during her Los Angeles concert on Saturday night as the crowd at Crypto.com Arena erupted in cheers and applause.

The 32-year-old singer, currently on her Eternal Sunshine Tour, became speechless just before performing her track Hampstead. In a video shared to her Instagram, Grande could be seen looking out at the audience with tears streaming down her face as the bright stage lights illuminated the arena. She told the crowd that they could not do this to her because they know what is going to happen, adding that she is a Cancer and this is going to happen.

The emotional moment continued as she expressed overwhelming gratitude, saying that this is so overwhelming in the most beautiful way ever and thanking the audience for being so loving. The singer, known for hits like Focus and Thank U, Next, has always maintained a close bond with her fans, often referring to them as her safe space. On this night, she acknowledged their steadfast support throughout the years.

She noted that it has been seven years since she last performed on stage in front of them and that they have stood by her side and supported her, expressing immense gratitude. She also joked about wearing contact lenses for the first time on tour, allowing her to see the audience clearly, and said it was nice to connect with them for the first time in her life.

This heartfelt display comes just days after reports emerged that Grande and her boyfriend Ethan Slater had ended their three-year relationship. According to a source, the couple made the decision to go their separate ways several months ago after careful consideration. Despite the split, they have maintained a friendship. The Daily Mail reported that Grande has been focusing her energy on her ongoing tour, and Slater was notably absent from her opening weekend performances.

Grande and Slater first connected on the set of the blockbuster musical adaptation of Wicked, which was released in 2024. The second half, Wicked: For Good, is set to follow in 2025. Their romance became public in July 2023, shortly after Grande's separation from her husband Dalton Gomez was announced, though the couple had reportedly split in January of that year.

Slater had also recently separated from his wife, clinical psychologist Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a son born in August 2022. At the time, sources claimed that Grande and Slater did not start dating until both had separated from their respective spouses. Grande's relationship history has been highly publicized. She was married to real estate agent Dalton Gomez from May 2021 until their divorce was finalized in March 2024, following a separation announced in July 2023.

Before that, she had a high-profile relationship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson from May to October 2018. She also dated rapper Mac Miller from late 2016 to April 2018; Miller passed away from an accidental drug overdose at age 26 in September 2018. Grande kicked off the Eternal Sunshine Tour earlier this month in Oakland. After her Los Angeles dates, she will perform at the Kia Forum in Inglewood for three shows beginning June 17.

The tour will take her to other US cities including Austin, Chicago, Atlanta, and Brooklyn. She will then head to London for 10 nights at the O2 Arena from August 15 to September 1, concluding the tour. Fans have been eagerly attending her shows, and this emotional moment in Los Angeles has further endeared her to her loyal supporters.

The concert was a testament to the deep connection Grande shares with her fans, who have been with her through the highs and lows of her career and personal life. Her vulnerability on stage showed her appreciation for their unwavering support, and the tears were a sign of the mutual love between the artist and her audience





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Ariana Grande Concert Tears Breakup Ethan Slater Eternal Sunshine Tour

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