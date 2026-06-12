Ariana Grande Demands White House Stop Using Her Music for ICE Promotion

Ariana Grande publicly rebuked the White House after her song 'Bye' was used in a TikTok video celebrating ICE arrests, calling the agency 'barbaric' and demanding her music not be associated with such actions.

Pop star Ariana Grande criticized the White House this week for using her 2024 song Bye as the soundtrack for a TikTok video promoting arrests by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ( ICE ).

The 32-year-old singer directly addressed the administration on the platform, stating, 'Please do not ever use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense.

' She further clarified her stance in writing, adding 'Fck ice. ' According to a report by Variety, Grande's comment on the post was allegedly 'not publicly visible' on TikTok. Her team sought to have the music removed from the clip, and the song appeared to be taken down after her request was made. In response, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson issued a statement that repurposed Grande's language, defending the ICE operations.

'We'll say this one last time: what's actually barbaric, inhumane, and heinous are the criminal illegal aliens who have injured and murdered innocent American citizens,' Jackson said, as cited by Reuters. The controversy echoes Grande's previous political statements. Last fall, she reposted an Instagram Stories message from activist Matt Bernstein that criticized the second Trump administration's first eight months. That post read in part, 'It's been 250 days.

Now that immigrants have been violently torn from their families and communities have been destroyed, now that trans people have been blamed for virtually everything and live in fear, now that free speech is on the brink of collapse for us all - has your life gotten better?

' White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai had previously replied to Grande's earlier outrage, according to Entertainment Weekly. 'Save your tears, Ariana,' Desai said. 'Because President Trump's actions ended Joe Biden's inflation crisis and are bringing in trillions in new investment. He even signed an executive order just like magic that paved the way for the FTC to crack down on Ticketmaster for ripping off Ariana Grande's concert-going fans.

Get well soon, Ariana!

' The TikTok clip in question featured a montage of ICE arrests. Grande, who is currently on her The Eternal Sunshine Tour with a scheduled performance at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, has been vocal about her political views. She endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris during the 2024 election cycle. She also performed at a 2014 White House event, 'In Performance at the White House: Women of Soul,' for then-President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama





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