Ariana Grande reveals how leaving Scooter Braun and finding a safe creative environment inspired her albums Eternal Sunshine and Petal.

Singer Ariana Grande explained that a period of creative silence was necessary for her mental well-being and artistic health. The 33-year-old pop star cited a lack of safety in her professional relationships as the primary reason for pausing her music output.

Ariana Grande On Creative Safety With Scooter Braun

Ariana Grande stated that she did not feel safe to create music while working with previous management figures. She specifically identified Scooter Braun as a former collaborator whose presence contributed to this feeling of insecurity. Grande revealed that the dynamics surrounding the creation and release of her work had become harmful to her process.

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Grande discussed these challenges during an episode of the podcast Las Culturistas. She appeared alongside hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang to discuss her recent career trajectory. The conversation provided insight into how shifting her professional circle allowed her to regain her artistic voice.

Eternal Sunshine And Petals Album Origins

The shift in her team dynamic served as the direct catalyst for her latest musical projects. Ariana Grande credited this new environment with enabling the release of her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine. She also attributed her creative resurgence to her eighth album, Petal, which she released earlier this year.

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Grande emphasized that having a trustworthy team around her changed her physical and emotional relationship with art. She noted that her body and vocal instrument require a sense of safety to function at their best. This security allowed her to share her work authentically and start fresh with her collaborators.

Changes In Ariana Grande Management Team

Ariana Grande parted ways with Scooter Braun as her manager in August 2023. This decision ended a ten-year professional partnership between the pop star and the entertainment executive. Braun has previously managed major artists such as Justin Bieber.

However, the relationship between Grande and Braun evolved in June 2024. Her team confirmed a new partnership with HYBE. This collaboration aims to pursue creative opportunities related to her makeup brand, R.E.M. Beauty.

Ariana Grande also announced that she would be managed exclusively by Brandon Creed. Creed is the head of Good World Management. This structural change in her professional representation marked a clear departure from her previous working style.

Ariana Grande Touring And Recording Updates

Following these management changes, Ariana Grande resumed her touring schedule. She launched the Eternal Sunshine Tour, which marked her first major concert series since the Sweetener World Tour in 2019. She described this recent tour as a gorgeously corrective experience for her.

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Grande contrasted her current tour with her previous experiences. She noted that she had been in survival mode during the last tour. Being able to absorb the energy of the audience this time was a gift for her.

She also discussed her business ventures outside of music. Ariana Grande launched Babydoll Music, a personal record label and imprint. The sub-label operates under an exclusive licensing deal with Republic Records. This structure allows Grande to own the master recordings for her new musical releases.

The singer also touched upon her personal lifestyle during the podcast interview. She shared details about her current diet and her preferred coffee order. Grande also described her plans for a vegan Thanksgiving feast.

Her reflections on the past highlight a desire for authentic connection. In November 2025, she told The New York Times that her relationship with music had become broken. She attributed this disconnect to the people she was working with at that time. The shift with Brandon Creed and HYBE appears to have resolved these issues.