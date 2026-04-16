Ariana Grande Focker In-Law Trailer Criticized for Stunt Double Blunder and Green Screen Concerns

Fans of Ariana Grande have identified perceived flaws in the Focker In-Law trailer, including the visible use of a stunt double for the singer and concerns over green screen usage, leading to disappointment with the film's production quality.

Fans of pop superstar Ariana Grande have been quick to point out what they perceive as significant blunders in the recently unveiled full trailer for Focker In-Law , the latest installment in the popular Meet The Parents franchise. Grande, 32, takes on the role of Olivia Jones, a former FBI negotiator who is introduced to her boyfriend Henry Focker's family for the first time.

The film features a returning cast including Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Blythe Danner, and Teri Polo, reprising their iconic characters. In the trailer, Jack Byrnes (De Niro) surprisingly warms to Olivia, while her prospective father-in-law, Greg Focker (Stiller), remains suspicious. A notable scene depicts Greg intentionally causing Olivia to fall off a bicycle during a race. However, eagle-eyed viewers identified what they believe to be a major oversight: the person tumbling from the bike appears to be a stunt double, not Ariana Grande herself. This observation led to widespread commentary, with one fan noting, Not a good look when you can see the stunt double in a trailer for a comedy movie. The perceived use of a stunt double has become a focal point of criticism for many. Beyond the stunt double issue, several fans have expressed dissatisfaction with the visual quality of the trailer, with many scenes appearing to have been filmed against a green screen. Comments such as Why does everything look so cheap and fake now? Cinematography standards have nosedived, and Was it really that hard to put then in a real room? Why are they clearly just sat in front of a green screen? highlight a general sentiment of disappointment regarding the production values. This criticism suggests that the visual execution has fallen short of audience expectations for a franchise of this stature. Some fans have even voiced a desire for the series to have concluded earlier, suggesting that the original Meet The Parents and Meet The Fockers were definitive entries and that further sequels may tarnish the series' legacy. The trailer opens with Olivia undergoing Jack's signature lie detector test, a strong indication that she is on the path to becoming part of the Focker family. Jack explains his rigorous vetting process for potential family members. This interrogation is interrupted by Greg, who himself was subjected to a similar test in previous films. During their subsequent interactions, Olivia reveals her background as a hostage negotiator, employing what she describes as strategic emotional puppetry to influence her targets. This statement clearly unnerves Greg, especially when she implies she will use similar tactics to free Henry from his perceived emotional control. A particularly awkward moment occurs during a family dinner where Olivia attempts the Heimlich maneuver on Greg, who is choking. The forceful action results in dislodged food being propelled directly into Jack's mouth. Later, when Henry announces his intention to propose to Olivia, Greg expresses his doubts about her suitability as a partner. The trailer also delves into the strained relationship between Greg and his son, Henry, with Olivia questioning Greg's parenting style. The reveal of the nickname Wee-Wee for Henry, used by his father, adds another layer of comedic awkwardness, with Olivia inquiring about its origins and Greg making a rather suggestive and uncomfortable response, much to Henry's embarrassment. The overall tone of the trailer suggests a blend of the franchise's characteristic humor with new comedic dynamics introduced by Grande's character





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Ariana Grande Joins Fockers Franchise in First Teaser for 'Focker In-Law'Pop superstar Ariana Grande debuts in the first teaser for Focker In-Law, the fourth film in the Meet The Parents franchise. Grande stars as Olivia Jones, fiancée to Henry Focker, and is featured undergoing a lie detector test, a series staple. The film, set for November 25 release, sees the return of original cast members Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, and others.

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