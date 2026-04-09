Ariana Grande Reportedly Working on New Studio Album Following Tour Retirement

Pop star Ariana Grande is allegedly preparing to release a new studio album, signaling her return to music after a recent announcement about retiring from touring. Sources say the album is in the works, generating excitement among fans who are eager for new music from the acclaimed singer.

Ariana Grande is reportedly working on her eighth studio album, reigniting excitement among fans following her recent hints of new music. Sources close to the singer claim that the project, which has been shrouded in mystery, will be her next full-length album. This news follows Grande's 2024 album, Eternal Sunshine, which included the hit single Yes, And?.

Her career has recently seen a shift, with a significant focus on the two-part Wicked movie adaptation, where she starred alongside Cynthia Erivo, receiving critical acclaim. The news of a new album comes shortly after Grande announced she would be retiring from touring, leaving many fans disappointed. However, her recent activity on social media, specifically a Wednesday Instagram post featuring photos of her in a recording studio, has sparked renewed anticipation for her musical endeavors. The photos showcased Grande in various studio settings, including behind a soundboard, at a computer, and singing into a microphone, appearing to celebrate her work with joy. This Instagram post was met with a wave of enthusiastic comments from fans, including fellow pop artist Lizzo, who expressed excitement for the new project. \Grande's decision to step back from touring was driven by a desire to prioritize other passions and reconnect with herself and her art. In November, she explained that her pop career had taken over her life, and she was finally learning to prioritize other interests. She emphasized that she would give her all during her upcoming tour, characterizing it as a 'one last hurrah' before stepping back from international touring. Grande discussed her future plans on the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast, indicating a long break from touring after her upcoming performances. She mentioned being excited about the upcoming tour, though admitted it might not happen again for a long time. She added that she's grateful and doing the tour as a 'last hurrah'. Grande is scheduled to embark on her first major tour in seven years in June, performing across the US and Canada before bringing the show to the O2 Arena in London. This tour will be a major event for her fans, especially considering her intention to step back from touring afterwards. The recent studio photos suggest a deliberate pivot back towards music for Grande, even as she pursues other creative outlets. \In recent years, Grande has explored acting opportunities, most notably as Glinda in the Wicked movie adaptation. She is also currently involved in filming Fockers In-Law, the next installment in the Meet the Parents franchise, alongside Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro. Her growing interest in acting highlights her commitment to explore various creative fields, which she considers beneficial for her soul and art. While Grande has shifted focus towards acting, the reports of a new studio album signal that she is still passionate about music. She has stated that chasing things that feel right in the moment is what is best for her art. This announcement has generated buzz within the music industry and among her dedicated fanbase, as it suggests the potential for new music from the acclaimed singer. She continues to find different ways to connect with herself and her art. This also reflects on the evolution of her career and her willingness to explore different avenues in the entertainment industry





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