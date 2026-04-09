Ariana Grande Reportedly Working on New Studio Album

Sources claim Ariana Grande is working on her next album, generating excitement among fans after she posted photos from a recording studio. This follows the release of her last album, Eternal Sunshine, and her involvement in the Wicked movie adaptation. The new album is reported to be her eighth studio album.

Ariana Grande is reportedly working on a new studio album, sparking excitement among fans. This news comes after the singer shared photos on Instagram from a recording studio, hinting at a new musical project. Grande's last solo album, Eternal Sunshine , released in 2024, was a critical and commercial success, featuring the hit single Yes, And?.

Her career has recently seen a shift, with significant involvement in the two-part Wicked movie adaptation, where she and her co-star Cynthia Erivo received widespread acclaim. The anticipation for new music follows Grande's announcement last November that her upcoming arena tour in support of Eternal Sunshine would be her last for the foreseeable future. This announcement, while initially disappointing for fans, seems to have been tempered by the recent studio photos and subsequent reports about the new album, which is speculated to be her eighth studio album, according to TMZ. The photos shared by Grande showcased her at the soundboard, working on a computer, and singing into a microphone, generating considerable buzz and speculation. One particular photo showed her beaming and celebrating, further fueling speculation about the progress and nature of the new music.\The announcement of the new album has prompted a surge of positive reactions, including enthusiastic comments from fellow musicians and fans alike. Lizzo, another prominent pop artist, expressed her excitement in the comments, highlighting the anticipation surrounding Grande's new project. This positive response suggests a strong interest in Grande's next artistic direction. Prior to this, Grande shared that she'd be taking a step back from international touring. Grande has stated that she is learning to prioritize other passions and aspects of her life. She made it clear that she'd be giving her all during the tour, characterizing it as 'one last hurrah' before focusing on other ventures. The singer explained that her decision to reduce touring comes after finally acknowledging how consumed she had become by her pop career. Speaking on the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast, the Wicked star said, 'I'm very excited to do this small tour. But I think it might not happen again for a long, long, long, long time. 'I’m going to give it my all, and it’s going to be beautiful, and I’m so grateful. I think that’s why I’m doing it. Because I’m like, one last hurrah. For now.’\Grande's career trajectory showcases a shift towards multiple creative outlets. In addition to her musical pursuits, she has also been involved in acting projects, especially with her starring role in the Hollywood adaptation of Wicked. This film has been a major focus for her recently. Grande is currently working on Fockers In-Law, the next installment in the Meet the Parents franchise, alongside Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro. Her increasing focus on acting suggests a desire to diversify her artistic endeavors. Grande said 'It's a role that I read the script and I love it and it's funny and I love the cast and I'm so excited,’ she said. ‘And then I'm going to do a small stint of shows next year because that is something that authentically sounded good to me.' Furthermore, the new studio album suggests that her fans can look forward to new music alongside her acting roles. The combination of music and acting showcases her versatility as a performer and artist. The news of a new album signals a continuation of her musical journey, and fans are eagerly awaiting what she will create





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