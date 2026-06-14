Ariana Grande Rumored to Exit London Stage Debut Amid Overcommitment and Personal Changes

Ariana Grande is reportedly considering dropping out of Sunday In The Park With George in London due to an overloaded schedule, as she navigates her Eternal Sunshine tour, a split from Ethan Slater, and a shift toward acting.

Ariana Grande is reportedly considering withdrawing from her starring role in the London production of Sunday In The Park With George , scheduled for next summer.

The 32-year-old singer, who recently launched her Eternal Sunshine tour in the United States, is said to be overwhelmed with commitments, raising concerns among show producers. Sources indicate that ticketing, originally planned for an earlier date, has been delayed until autumn, fueling speculation that her participation is uncertain. Producers have reportedly begun exploring backup options, meeting with potential replacements to ensure the production's viability.

The revival, a Stephen Sondheim classic, would have marked Grande's West End debut opposite her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey at the Barbican Centre. However, the demanding schedule of eight shows per week has led to worries that the pop star may be oversubscribed, especially given her ongoing tour and other acting projects. Grande's career trajectory has shifted notably toward acting following her acclaimed performance as Glinda in the two-part film adaptation of Wicked.

She is also set to appear in the 13th season of American Horror Story. Despite her busy schedule, she has hinted at a possible hiatus from touring, telling fans that her current tour, which includes a ten-night residency at London's O2 Arena in August, might be her last for a long time.

Meanwhile, her personal life has also been in the spotlight. News of her split from Ethan Slater, whom she met while filming Wicked, became public this week. The breakup, described as amicable, has sparked fan speculation, particularly regarding her new song I Hate That I Made You Love Me from her upcoming album Petal.

Lyrics such as I've held your projections when you've felt so insecure and Tell me, why is it this way? have led some fans to believe the track is a veiled reference to Slater. However, sources insist the album was not inspired by the breakup, and the song predates their separation.

The music video, featuring a yellow dress and bubble sound effects, has been interpreted by some as a nod to Slater's role as SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway, but insiders dismiss this as coincidental. The split reportedly occurred several months ago, and Grande has been focusing on her Eternal Sunshine tour, which started in California on June 6 and will conclude in London on September 1.

This tour marks her first major project after the intensive Wicked promotional cycle, which spanned three years. During that time, her behavior drew scrutiny, with fans expressing concern over her weight and her close bond with co-star Cynthia Erivo, which some described as codependent.

However, the most controversial aspect was her relationship with Slater, as both were married when they met. Grande was still married to Dalton Gomez, while Slater was married to his high school sweetheart, Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a son born in 2022. Though both parties have maintained they were single when they started dating, the timing fueled affair rumors.

Now, Grande is reportedly eager to distance herself from her Glinda persona, having shed her blonde hair and returned to music. The breakup with Slater severs her final tie to the Wicked universe, as he played Boq, Glinda's admirer, in the film. As she moves forward, Grande appears determined to redefine her artistic identity, balancing her music career with selective acting roles while navigating the complexities of public scrutiny and personal reinvention





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