Ariana Grande's New Single 'Hate That I Made You Love Me' Faces Backlash From Fans

Ariana Grande's comeback single 'Hate That I Made You Love Me' from her upcoming album 'Petal' has been met with negative reactions online, with fans calling it boring, generic, and even speculating AI involvement. The release marks her return to music after focusing on her acting career in the 'Wicked' films.

Ariana Grande , the 32-year-old singer and actress, attempted a return to music with the release of her new single Hate That I Made You Love Me , the lead track from her upcoming eighth studio album, Petal.

The song's arrival, after a period dominated by her acting career, was met with a largely negative and disappointed reaction from fans on social media platforms. Many critics described the track as boring, generic, and even one of her worst releases to date, with some going as far as to label it the worst song they had ever heard.

A significant portion of the commentary suggested the production sounded artificial, with speculation that artificial intelligence may have been involved in its creation. Others felt the song lacked originality and could have easily been an outtake from her previous 2024 album, Eternal Sunshine. This tepid response marks a challenging start to the promotional cycle for Petal, which is scheduled for release on July 31.

Grande had previously expressed high personal regard for the song, calling it one of her favorite tracks she had ever written and praising her collaborators, including Ilya and Max Martin. The single's accompanying music video, set to debut on Monday, features actor Justin Long and follows a teaser she shared earlier in the week.

The release comes after Grande spent recent years focused on her role as Glinda in the Wicked film franchise, a project that also coincided with her personal life, including her relationship with co-star Ethan Slater. Her last major musical output before this was the March 2024 album Eternal Sunshine. The widespread fan criticism highlights the high expectations for a pop star of her stature and the difficulties of navigating a comeback after a pivot to a different entertainment field





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Ariana Grande Hate That I Made You Love Me Petal Album Fan Backlash Music Comeback Wicked Eternal Sunshine AI Speculation Justin Long Max Martin

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