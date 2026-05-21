Ariana Grande's Return to the Stage: Mental Health, PTSD, and a New Tour

Ariana Grande is set to embark on her first international tour in seven years, 'Eternal Sunshine', after a hiatus due to mental health concerns and the aftermath of the Manchester Arena bombing. The tour will be a significant moment for the pop star, who is prioritizing her well-being and seeking support from her boyfriend, Ethan Slater.

Ariana Grande , the pop star known for her hit songs like '7 Rings' and 'Thank U, Next', is set to embark on her first international tour in seven years.

The tour, titled 'Eternal Sunshine', kicks off in June and concludes in September. Grande has been vocal about prioritizing her mental health this time around, a decision influenced by the traumatic experience of the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017. The bombing, which claimed the lives of 22 people and injured over 1,000, left Grande struggling with PTSD and nightmares. She has requested increased security measures for the tour, a move that reflects her ongoing battle with the trauma.

Her boyfriend, Ethan Slater, has been a source of support, even turning down acting opportunities to be by her side during the tour. Slater, who shares a three-year-old son with his ex-wife, is determined to be a constant presence for Grande, even if it means sacrificing his own career. Despite their busy schedules, Grande and Slater haven't been spending as much time together recently, leading to some distance.

Grande has been rehearsing in Los Angeles while Slater has been in New York City. The couple's conflicting schedules have caused some strain, with Grande's focus on the tour and Slater's commitment to his acting career. Despite the challenges, sources close to the couple have confirmed that their relationship is strong and that Grande's family approves of Slater.

However, the distance and the demands of the tour have led to some speculation about the couple's future





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