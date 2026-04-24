Ariana Grande's 'Sweet Like Candy' Perfume Sees Sales Surge After Amazon Discount

Ariana Grande's popular 'Sweet Like Candy' Eau de Parfum is on sale for £18.60 on Amazon, prompting a rush of purchases from fans. The fragrance is praised for its long-lasting, sweet scent and attractive bottle.

Ariana Grande 's popular ' Sweet Like Candy ' Eau de Parfum is currently experiencing a surge in sales on Amazon , driven by a limited-time offer. The 30ml bottle, normally priced at £30, is now available for just £18.60, attracting both loyal fans and new customers eager to experience the fragrance.

This perfume has garnered a reputation for its unique blend of fruity and gourmand notes, creating a scent profile that is both playful and alluring. The initial impression is a vibrant mix of juicy blackberry, crisp nashi pear, and sparkling Italian bergamot, offering a refreshing sweetness. This opening gradually transitions into a delicate floral heart composed of jasmine sambac, frangipani, and honeysuckle, adding a touch of feminine elegance.

The fragrance culminates in a warm and indulgent base featuring vanilla, fluffy marshmallow, and rich crème de cassis, complemented by cashmere woods and ambrox, resulting in a long-lasting and captivating finish. The positive reviews on Amazon highlight the perfume's longevity and appealing scent. Many customers praise its ability to leave a noticeable and pleasant trail, with one reviewer stating that their partner, a vanilla enthusiast, found the fragrance 'divine' and that it 'lasts forever'.

The reviewer also noted the perfume's versatility, appealing to a wide age range, from teenagers to those approaching 50. Others echoed this sentiment, describing the scent as 'beautiful' and the bottle as 'divine'. The affordability of the 30ml size is also a recurring theme in the positive feedback, with customers appreciating its value for money.

However, opinions are not universally positive. Some buyers found the scent to be reminiscent of generic sweet-scented soap, expressing disappointment that it didn't live up to their expectations based on the fragrance notes and attractive bottle. Another reviewer noted that while the scent is pleasant, it doesn't last as long as other perfumes they've tried. Despite these dissenting opinions, the overall rating remains high, at 4.7 out of five stars, indicating a largely positive customer experience.

For those seeking alternative fragrances, other options are available at different retailers. LookFantastic currently offers the Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau De Parfum (30ml) at a discounted price of £56.25, reduced from £75. This fragrance features top notes of tangerine, neroli, and aromatic lavender, transitioning into heart notes of jasmine and Moroccan orange blossom, and settling on a base of Madagascan vanilla and white musks.

M&S is selling the Estée Lauder Beautiful Eau de Parfum (30ml) for £55, described as a 'rich blend of rose, lily, tuberose and orange flower'. The popularity of the Ariana Grande perfume underscores the ongoing demand for celebrity fragrances, particularly those offering a balance of affordability and appealing scent profiles. The limited-time Amazon deal is likely to further boost sales, making it an attractive option for both existing fans and those curious to try the fragrance.

The combination of positive reviews, a discounted price, and a well-known brand name makes 'Sweet Like Candy' a compelling purchase for many perfume enthusiasts





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Ariana Grande Perfume Amazon Discount Sweet Like Candy

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