Aristocrat Wins Legal Battle to Allow Surrogate Son to Inherit Family Fortune

An aristocrat has won his legal battle to allow his son born by surrogacy to inherit the £157million family fortune. Ceawlin Thynn, the 8th Marquess of Bath, had his second son with wife Emma in 2016 via a surrogate and faced concerns about his eligibility to benefit from three family trusts.

An aristocrat has won his legal battle to allow his son born by surrogacy to inherit the £157million family fortune. Ceawlin Thynn, the 8th Marquess of Bath and owner of the Longleat estate, had his second son with wife Emma, Marchioness of Bath, in 2016 via a surrogate after she suffered from a rare inflammatory condition during her first pregnancy.

Henry Thynn was born to a surrogate mother in America, raising concern about his eligibility to benefit from three family trusts because of the historical definition of a legitimate child. At the High Court, Lord Bath had asked for a 'blessing' to allow Henry to potentially inherit a share of the fortune.

On Thursday, Mr Justice Matthews ruled that it would be 'unfair on Lord Bath and on Henry' to treat the boy as though he were not his father's son. Henry is believed to be the first member of the British aristocracy to have been born by surrogacy, after his mother suffered hypophysitis during her first pregnancy in 2014.

His older brother John, 11, would inherit before him because of primogeniture, but the family trusts use a pre-1970 common law definition that predates modern fertility treatments. The ruling means Henry could still stand to benefit, but the trustees only wanted the power to add him as a beneficiary at this stage





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Surrogacy Family Trusts Legitimacy Aristocracy High Court Mr Justice Matthews

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