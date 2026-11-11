Arizona Couple Arrested For Murder Of Sex Offender Arron Warren

Jacob Middlebrook and Layne McIntosh face murder charges for the planned killing of Level 2 sex offender Arron Warren in Arizona. Police detail the couple's premeditated actions.

Jacob Dylan Middlebrook, age 35, and his partner Layne Justine McIntosh, age 36, are facing murder charges following the alleged killing of Arron Christopher Warren, a 29-year-old registered sex offender. The Bullhead City Police Department confirmed that the couple was arrested on Saturday in connection with the death of Warren, who was found stabbed to death in a desert area approximately one mile east of Bullhead Parkway earlier that morning.

Premeditated Homicide And Desert Location

Investigators determined that Middlebrook and McIntosh, who were also transients, expressed strong distaste for registered sex offenders and had planned the homicide in advance. Authorities stated that the couple chose the desert location specifically to dump Warren and even measured furniture along the side of the road to determine if it could be large enough to cover his body.

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A motorist eventually discovered Warren's body on the dirt road and contacted police. Hours after the discovery, officials located Warren's vehicle parked at a casino in Laughlin, Nevada, situated just across the state line from Arizona. Officers subsequently arrested Middlebrook and McIntosh and booked them at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas.

Level Two Classification And Public Safety

Warren was classified as a Level 2 sex offender, a designation indicating he posed a mild degree of danger to the public with a moderate risk of reoffending. While the specific reasons for his registration on the government database remain unclear, police emphasized that the couple acted out of personal bias against such individuals. The couple is currently awaiting extradition to Mohave County, Arizona, to face legal proceedings.

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Bullhead City Police Department Chief Paul George addressed the community regarding the incident, asserting that the agency remains vigilant about sex offenders moving within their jurisdiction. He explained that when Level 2 or Level 3 offenders change addresses, the department shares this information as a public service to keep residents informed beyond standard mail notifications.

Police Response And Community Notifications

Chief George noted that while required notifications are mailed to residents living within an approximate 1,000 feet radius of an offender's registered address, the department takes additional steps by sharing these alerts on social media to reach a broader audience. He stressed that the goal is to provide information rather than create fear or alarm, believing that an informed community is inherently safer.

The chief also addressed the specifics of this alleged crime, stating that the agency will not tolerate anyone using offender information as a reason to threaten, intimidate, harass, or harm another person. The Bureau of Criminal Investigations conducts monthly address verification checks to ensure registered offenders comply with registration requirements.

Nationally, there are currently 750,066 registered sex offenders according to available data. Individuals who fail to register are subject to new criminal offenses leading to felony charges, increased prison time, and potential revocation of parole or probation. People are removed from the list only after they die, though the process varies by state or jurisdiction.