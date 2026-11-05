Arizona Mother Defends Husband Amidst Scheming Allegations

Bella Torres stands by Zarian Dyer despite police claims he plotted with Adrian Ayala to assault her in Buckeye, Arizona. Read about the conflicting narratives in this developing story.

Bella Torres stood firmly beside her husband Zarian Dyer, 23, in a Buckeye court on Wednesday, rejecting police assertions that he orchestrated a violent home invasion against her. Torres insisted that Zarian Dyer was the target of a false setup by Adrian Ayala, 20, the man accused of attempting to sexually assault her while she held their infant daughter during a horror event on October 16.

Core Details Of The Home Invasion

The incident began when a security sensor alerted Bella Torres to the opening of her front door, leading her and her child to believe Zarian Dyer had returned with groceries. Instead, they encountered Adrian Ayala, who allegedly demanded use of the restroom and then barged in to attack her when she refused. Security footage captured Ayala attempting to grab the mother-of-two as she yelled questions at him, before Zarian Dyer arrived home and chased the suspect away in his SUV.

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Police arrested Adrian Ayala on October 17, but their investigation expanded rapidly when he told detectives that Zarian Dyer had invited him to the home for role-playing through an online arrangement. Law enforcement then detained Zarian Dyer on October 29, alleging they discovered digital evidence proving the husband plotted the attack against his own wife with a stranger online.

Conflicting Stakeholder Positions

Prosecutors allege that messages found on Reddit showed Zarian Dyer providing Adrian Ayala with specific instructions on how to enter the house, what time to arrive, and where to park nearby. Authorities claim the husband wanted Ayala to FaceTime him during the assault, yet Bella Torres told the court that these shocking claims are lies fabricated by the attacker in a frantic attempt to make excuses after his arrest.

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While police maintain that Ayala gave them devices showing the two men were communicating about the planned assault, Bella Torres described a different reality during her emotional court appearance. She recounted how she fought off Ayala until her husband returned, denying that Zarian Dyer orchestrated the event and arguing that he was merely a hero trying to save his family from a stranger.

Zarian Dyer remains behind bars on a $500,000 bond, facing charges including aggravated assault, sexual abuse, attempted sexual assault, kidnapping, and conspiracy. Conversely, Adrian Ayala was bailed out of custody and faces charges of kidnapping, sexual abuse, burglary, and aggravated assault, though the two men hold diametrically opposed versions of the events that transpired inside the Buckeye residence.

Impact On Family And Next Steps

Bella Torres, who suffered minor cuts and bruises during the struggle, told the court that Ayala also kicked her 17-month-old baby daughter during the chaotic incident. Her defense of Zarian Dyer comes despite his recent public displays of affection, including a Facebook post celebrating their two-year anniversary just one month prior, where he described her as the love of his life.

As the legal proceedings continue, the family faces the immediate turmoil of conflicting allegations and prolonged detention. While prosecutors have not established a definitive motive for the alleged plan, the case hinges on the interpretation of digital evidence versus witness testimony in a scenario where a husband is accused of planning violence against his own wife.