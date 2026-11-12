Arizona Teen Delilah Mendez Loses Leg After Volleyball Collapse

Casa Grande Union High School student Delilah Mendez underwent emergency amputation following fainting spell caused by undetected heart condition during practice.

Delilah Mendez, a fourteen-year-old student athlete at Casa Grande Union High School in Casa Grande, Arizona, suffered a life-threatening medical emergency that resulted in the amputation of her left leg. The incident occurred unexpectedly during a volleyball practice session at her school two months ago when Mendez suddenly collapsed on the court without warning.

Medical Emergency During Practice

Mendez experienced severe dizziness and an inability to breathe while participating in athletic drills before losing consciousness entirely. Her mother, Rosie Mendez, initially assumed the fainting episode was caused by dehydration or typical teenage exhaustion, failing to recognize the severity of the situation at first.

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Emergency responders discovered that Delilah had no pulse upon arrival, prompting immediate transport to Phoenix Children's Hospital for critical intervention. The sudden onset of symptoms masked a serious, previously undiagnosed cardiac issue that required urgent and invasive medical attention to save her life.

Complex Treatment and Amputation

Physicians at Phoenix Children's Hospital identified an unknown and abnormal heart condition that necessitated immediate heart surgery to stabilize the teenager. To support her failing heart during the critical recovery phase, doctors placed Mendez on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation, commonly known as ECMO, to keep her alive.

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Unfortunately, complications arising from the ECMO support system caused severe tissue damage and circulation issues in her limbs. Medical professionals determined that preserving her life took precedence over saving her limb, leading to the tragic decision to amputate the lower half of Mendez's left leg.

Recovery and Family Impact

After enduring sixty long days in the hospital, undergoing multiple surgeries, and facing the loss of a limb, Delilah was finally able to return to her home in Arizona. A GoFundMe page established for the family detailed her extensive hospitalization and the significant physical toll the experience took on the young student.

Rosie Mendez described the emotional difficulty of informing her daughter about the necessary amputation, noting how strong Delilah remained despite the trauma. The family is now focused on helping Mendez adjust to her new reality, which currently involves using crutches to navigate her daily activities and environment.

Future Goals and Resilience

Despite the traumatic start to her freshman year, Delilah Mendez has expressed a strong desire to return to playing volleyball once she has fully recovered. She is determined to learn how to walk again using a prosthetic device and resume the independent lifestyle she cherished before the health crisis.

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Update information posted on November 8 highlights Mendez's fighting spirit and her goal to get back to being a teenager. Her mother emphasized Delilah's independent nature, acknowledging that while the road ahead is difficult, the teenager is committed to overcoming these challenges on her own terms.