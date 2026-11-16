Arizona Teen Fatal Crash: Three Salpointe Catholic Students Killed in Fire

Police investigate fatal crash in Catalina Foothills claiming lives of Maddy Rea, Joel Slavin, and Alex Schneider. Speed and impairment suspected in Saturday night tragedy.

Law enforcement officials in the Tucson metropolitan area have confirmed the deaths of three high school seniors following a tragic vehicular accident in the Catalina Foothills on Saturday night. The Pima County Sheriff's Office reported that Maddy Rea, aged 17, Joel Slavin, aged 16, and Alex Schneider, aged 18, all perished when their vehicle collided with a curb and subsequently erupted into flames. The incident occurred near the intersection of East Skyline Drive and North Foothills Drive, resulting in an immediate and devastating loss for the local community and the families involved.

Investigation Details and Collision Mechanics

Investigators from the Pima County Sheriff's Office determined that the fatal crash took place shortly before 11:00 PM on Saturday. Preliminary findings indicate that Alex Schneider was operating the vehicle at the time of the accident. The driver reportedly struck a curb, which caused the car to veer violently off the roadway and ignite. Firefighters arrived at the scene but were unable to rescue the occupants, who were pronounced dead at the location. Authorities stated that the rapid spread of fire contributed to the fatalities, and the vehicle was found in a charred state upon their arrival.

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Factors Suspected in the Tragedy

While the official investigation remains ongoing, law enforcement sources have indicated that speed and potential impairment were significant contributing factors to the crash. The Pima County Sheriff's Office has not yet released specific data regarding the vehicle's speed at the moment of impact or the results of toxicology tests on the driver. The department emphasized that determining the exact sequence of events and the chemical profile of the occupants requires further forensic analysis. Investigators are continuing to gather evidence from the scene to finalize their report and determine if any criminal charges will be filed.

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Community Grief at Salpointe Catholic High School

The student body at Salpointe Catholic High School, where all three victims were enrolled, has been plunged into a state of profound mourning. Tony Jin, the student body president, expressed the collective shock and grief felt by the student population, noting that such a tragedy is beyond the typical concerns of adolescence. He stated that students are usually focused on college applications and future planning, making the sudden loss of peers a traumatic and unexpected event. The school community has been united in their grief, with many students reflecting on the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing time with loved ones.

Tributes from Friends and Soccer Clubs

Friends and teammates have taken to social media to honor the memory of the deceased teenagers, highlighting their personalities and contributions to the community. Ashlee Fisch, a close friend of Maddy Rea, described Rea as her best friend, sister, and soulmate, expressing heartbreak over her premature death at age 17. She shared memories of spending time at local bistros and emphasized the irreplaceable nature of their bond. Additionally, Joel Slavin was a valued member of Southern Arizona's RSL soccer club and FC Sonora Soccer, where he played as the youngest player on the 2010 Spartans team. Both clubs issued statements mourning his loss, describing him as energetic, hardworking, and deeply respectful, while extending their support to his grieving family and teammates.