Arizona Teenager Allegedly Held Captive in Desert Tent by Boyfriend for Four Months

An 18-year-old Arizona man faces kidnapping and sexual assault charges after prosecutors say he held his 17-year-old girlfriend captive in a desert tent for nearly four months, subjecting her to repeated abuse and violence before she escaped.

An 18-year-old Arizona man, Diego Marroquin Lopez, is accused of kidnapping and holding his 17-year-old girlfriend captive in a desert tent for nearly four months in a sustained campaign of abuse, according to prosecutors.

The alleged ordeal began on February 3 when Lopez picked the girl up under the pretense of giving her a ride to school. Instead, he transported her to his parents' home in Vail, Arizona, and confined her in a tent. Over the following months, prosecutors say he moved the tent deeper into the desert to hide it from his parents' view.

The victim reported that Lopez repeatedly sexually assaulted her, threatened her with a handgun, and violently prevented any attempt to escape or seek help. She was allegedly denied access to a phone and was rarely allowed to leave the tent, only being brought to Lopez's bedroom or to use the bathroom while trying to avoid detection by his family.

The situation escalated on May 24 and 25 with particularly brutal sexual attacks, after which Lopez reportedly beat her, dragged her by her hair, and threw her around inside the tent. During this final assault, the victim managed to break free and fled to a neighbor's house, where she called 911. She was treated at a hospital for minor injuries. A search of the property led authorities to discover the tent and the girl's school materials, corroborating her account.

Lopez initially denied the allegations, claiming she had never been with him, but he was swiftly apprehended with the aid of police helicopters. He now faces charges of aggravated assault, kidnapping, and sexual assault and is being held on a $250,000 bond





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Kidnapping Captive Teenager Abuse Sexual Assault Arizona Tent Arrest

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