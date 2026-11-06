Arizona Woman Loses Husband Joe Hernandez to Epileptic Seizure 18 Days After Wedding

Joe Hernandez died from a fatal seizure just 18 days after marrying Sadie Ferreri. His family shares their grief and details the tragic timeline of his sudden passing.

Arizona resident Sadie Ferreri is mourning the sudden death of her husband, Joe Hernandez, who passed away on November 4, just 18 days after their October wedding. Hernandez, 25, suffered a fatal epileptic seizure following a routine day at work, leaving his new bride devastated and his family in shock. The tragedy highlights the severe risks associated with chronic epilepsy, a condition Hernandez had managed for eight years.

Hernandez Died Just 18 Days After Wedding

Joe Hernandez experienced his first seizure of the day on the morning of November 4 but continued to work normally afterward. After his shift ended, Sadie Ferreri picked him up and he returned home to take a nap. Several hours later, when Ferreri checked on him, she found Hernandez unresponsive. Paramedics arrived at the scene but were unable to save his life. Mandy Ferreri, Sadie's mother, stated that the family believes Hernandez suffered another seizure that proved fatal, despite his previous ability to manage the condition.

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Epilepsy Patient Battled Condition For 8 Years

Hernandez was diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of 16, according to his father-in-law, Steve Wood. He had been living with the chronic neurological disorder for eight years prior to his death. Sadie Ferreri expressed deep sorrow in a Facebook statement, noting that her biggest fear had become reality. She mentioned that she did everything she could to support him, yet still felt a profound sense of failure. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP) is a major concern for patients with the condition.

Family Mourns Tragic Loss Of Young Husband

Renee Hernandez, Joe's mother, wrote extensively on social media about her grief, describing the loss as tragic and heartbreaking. She shared that her life would never be the same without her son. Another family member reflected on the couple's happiness, recalling their wedding day, their vows, and their special dance as newlyweds. They expressed that watching the couple together showed the depth of their love for one another. Friends and supporters have described the community as being in utter shock and devastation.

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CDC Data Highlights SUDEP Risks For Patients

The CDC estimates that for every 1,000 U.S. adults with epilepsy, one may die from SUDEP each year. While medical reports confirming SUDEP as the official cause of death are not yet available, the family's account aligns with known risks of the condition. Mandy Ferreri highlighted the cruel timing of the event, noting that Sadie was a newlywed with a future ahead, now forced to plan a funeral only 18 days into her marriage. The family emphasized the suddenness of the transition from wedding planning to funeral arrangements.

Fundraiser Raises Funds For Widow And Family

A GoFundMe page established for the couple has raised close to $9,000 of a $15,000 goal as of Friday evening. The page serves as a source of information for friends and supporters who wish to help Sadie Ferreri during this difficult time. Mandy Ferreri wrote that their son-in-law should rest in peace, thanking the community for their support. The Daily Mail reached out to Sadie Ferreri, Renee Hernandez, and Mandy Ferreri for further comment, though no additional statements were provided at this time.