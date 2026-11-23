Attorney Matthew Draper claims former Arkansas Supreme Court official Nancie Givens manipulated scores, causing eight years of failures before he passed in Mississippi.

Attorney Matthew Draper, an aspiring Southern lawyer, believes former Arkansas Supreme Court official Nancie Givens sabotaged his legal career. Draper spent eight years failing the Arkansas bar exam before finally passing on his first attempt in Mississippi. This pivotal shift in his professional trajectory coincides with the arrest of Nancie Givens, who now faces serious criminal charges.

Nancie Givens, the former executive director of the Arkansas Supreme Court's Office of Professional Programs, is accused of manipulating test scores. She faces sixty-five felony counts after investigators discovered that bar exam results had been secretly altered. This revelation has raised disturbing questions about whether Draper was actually denied qualification he deserved during his lengthy ordeal in Arkansas.

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Core Details Of The Alleged Score Manipulation

The Arkansas Supreme Court has launched a sweeping review of bar exam results following the investigation by the Arkansas State Police. Investigators uncovered evidence that Nancie Givens transferred points between candidates to artificially boost some scores while reducing others. This mechanism of score tampering allegedly occurred over a period spanning five years from July 2020 to July 2025.

Evidence indicates that Nancie Givens harvested points from a number of examinees' scores and then added them to other examinees' scores within the same test administration. This specific method of redistribution allowed some candidates to receive passing grades they had not earned. Simultaneously, other qualified candidates were potentially denied qualifications they rightfully deserved due to this systematic fraud.

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Matthew Draper's Position On The Obstruction

Matthew Draper describes his journey to becoming a lawyer as an eight-year nightmare facilitated by Nancie Givens. He recalls that every time he submitted an application, Nancie Givens would find issues with the documentation. She would claim his application was missing specific items, forcing him to resubmit them repeatedly. This cycle of minor administrative hurdles created significant delays for Matthew Draper before he could even sit for the examination.

Furthermore, Matthew Draper was required to sign an unusual acknowledgment document each time he took the exam up until 2020. This document stated that even if he passed, his name would not appear on the publicly released list of successful candidates. Nancie Givens would personally notify him by email of his result, bypassing standard public verification processes. Matthew Draper claims he never received actual scores in the mail, only emails stating he did not pass.

Real-World Impact On Stakeholders And Victims

The financial and psychological toll on Matthew Draper was severe during his eight attempts to qualify as an attorney in Arkansas. Each examination required a fee of approximately one thousand dollars, which was non-refundable upon application. Matthew Draper estimates that the repeated setbacks cost him thousands of dollars, compounding the pressure to provide for his wife and expanding family.

The alleged misconduct had tangible consequences for other candidates beyond Matthew Draper. At least one applicant who should have passed allegedly received a failing grade due to the score manipulation. Another candidate who should have achieved the highest score on an examination was allegedly deprived of that recognition. This individual's recognition was instead given to someone else through the illicit transfer of points orchestrated by Nancie Givens.

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Next Steps In The Legal Proceedings

Matthew Draper believes he may have been a victim of the alleged score-tampering scandal and is considering legal action. He suspects that any alleged wrongdoing by Nancie Givens may have actually begun considerably earlier than the July 2020 start date identified by investigators. His decision to pursue further legal recourse comes after years of professional setbacks and mounting self-doubt.

While authorities have not confirmed that Matthew Draper's specific results were manipulated, the broader scandal has left him feeling vindicated. The arrest of Nancie Givens validates his long-held suspicion that something was wrong with the process. The Arkansas Supreme Court's ongoing review aims to rectify the injustices suffered by candidates affected by the actions of Nancie Givens and the Office of Professional Programs.