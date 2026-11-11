Arkansas Jail Woman Arrested on Sexual Assault After Alleged Attack by Top Prisoner

A 25‑year‑old inmate in Benton County Jail faces a $25,000 bond after police allege she groped a smaller prisoner, prompting a sexual‑assault arrest on 7 May 2024. The case raises questions about inmate safety and disciplinary measures.

In Benton County, Arkansas, Taylor Baklund, 25, was arrested on 7 May 2024 on suspicion of sexual assault after a fellow inmate alleged that Baklund groped her while inside the women's lock‑up. The incident, reported by the Democrat Gazette, is said to have occurred in the jail's communal area after an earlier confrontation during a lunch line.

Alleged Attack and Immediate Response

A detective from the Benton County Sheriff's Office began investigating the claims in May, as indicated by a probable‑cause affidavit presented to the Gazette. According to the affidavit, Baklund, who is already incarcerated on a domestic‑battery charge, made sexual comments toward a younger woman while other inmates observed. The victim avoided confronting Baklund to prevent possible retaliation, noting that Baklund's larger stature and the prison's hierarchy contributed to her hesitation.

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The affidavit describes how Baklund allegedly positioned herself behind the victim in the lunch line, then stepped on her foot. Subsequently, Baklund is said to have grope the victim through her clothing and grabbed her shirt as she tried to move away. The assault ended only when a deputy entered the area and intervened.

Victim's Account and Police Findings

Investigators reported that the victim felt traumatized and nauseated after the incident. She told detectives that she did not pressure Baklund to stop, fearing physical retaliation from a higher‑ranking prisoner who reportedly had a domestic‑battery charge and a reputation as a "top dog" in the women's lock‑up.

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When questioned, Baklund claimed she was joking and admitted to grabbing the victim's arm but denied deliberate groping. The affidavit shows that she is currently being held on a $25,000 bond while awaiting arraignment next month.

Legal Background and Future Proceedings

Since 2020, Baklund has faced multiple felony charges and has pleaded guilty to drug‑related offenses, including delivery of meth, cocaine or heroin. Additional charges include possession of a controlled substance, theft by receiving, theft of property, and failure to appear. Prosecutors have petitioned to revoke her probation in light of the new sexual‑assault indictment and a separate domestic‑battery case filed in May.

The revocation petition also accuses Baklund of second‑degree assault on a household or family member. If the court grants the petition, Baklund's probation could be terminated, potentially leading to further imprisonment. The case highlights concerns about inmate safety, disciplinary procedures, and the adequacy of protection for victims within the Arkansas prison system.